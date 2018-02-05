Hot Topics

    2018 NFL Draft Mock Draft: Steelers Go Edge Rusher In First Round

    By Alex Kozora February 5, 2018 at 08:30 am

    Though free safety and inside linebacker are seen as more pressing needs, it’s not impossible for the Pittsburgh Steelers to go another route in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In their latest mock draft, Drafttek has Pittsburgh taking Boston College outside linebacker Harold Landry in the first round.

    Landry, 6’3 250, was limited by injury his senior year, finishing with only five sacks and 8.5 TFL. He exploded in 2016, racking up 16.5 sacks with 22 TFL and billed as a top ten pick. His also pulled out of a Senior Bowl invite due to an ankle injury so there are some concerns there.

    In their write-up, Drafttek says:

    “Value at the end of the first doesn’t get much better than Harold Landry. The 2016 FBS leader in sacks (16) returned to BC for his senior season. While injuries and game-planning by opponents kept him from gaudy numbers, Landry was productive in 2017, particularly in big games. In his two games versus ranked opponents, Landry tallied 15 tackles and 3 sacks.”

    Their assessment of the position is pretty accurate for “big media,” going on to write, ” A re-scouting of [Jarvis Jones] will show that the Bulldogs schemed and moved him around to be in position to make the big plays. BC did no such favors for Landry. He lines up at RDE and gets to the passer with great athleticism and bend around the edge.”

    In the second round, they go a little more conventional, selecting Alabama safety Ronnie Harrison with pick 60. Harrison has been mocked in the first round of some drafts and though taking a player from Bama hasn’t happened under Kevin Colbert, the fit makes sense.

    Harrison is a big safety at 6-3 with great athletic skill and a reputation for tough and productive play (74 Tackles in 2017). He’s shown some proven ability to neutralize some “matchup nightmare” tight ends in college,” the site writes.

    The third round gets a little weird, selecting Clemson’s Dorian O’Daniel, who they list as an OLB. He certainly won’t play there in the Steelers 3-4 scheme and kicking him inside is a tough fit at 215 pounds.

    In the fifth, Pittsburgh takes NT Kevin Norton from Miami (FL). He made 84 career tackles, 18 for a loss. And in the seventh, there’s TE Durham Smythe, a personal favorite of mine.

    The only thing they seem to have off the mark is a couple of missed picks in the Steelers’ draft order. There’s two in the fifth and a pair in the seventh. Looking beyond that, to be honest, it’s a really solid mock draft, especially if we accept O’Daniel as an inside linebacker. Well-researched and done by Drafttek. It’s a whole lot better than this mock that had the Steelers take an offensive tackle in the first round.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • John Phillips

      To beat Brady, you have to have some that can rush the interior.

    • WreckIess

      Obviously it’s early for this, but I’d rather have Rashaan Evans in this case. He’s just the better player for a bigger need.

    • Anton Smolka

      No way in hell Ronnie Harrison falls to us in the second round.

    • capehouse

      I think the Eagles showed last night that to beat Brady you have to outscore him. Or really you have to outscore Blake Bortles at least. 3 and outs, failed 4th down conversions, and turning the ball over for POOTOS is how you lose games.

    • Addison

      Mock draft are all good and well. We all need to take a knee and a moment of silence for James Harrison and the patriots losing the Super Bowl. Still the only 6 time champs!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This could actually happen in a sense. Not necessarily Landry in the first and Harrison in the second, but a pass rusher first and safety second.

    • capehouse

      Vince Williams was hacked apart by the Jags offense, while Sean Spence was swallowed up by blockers. There is no way the Steelers can go in any direction beside ILB in the 1st round. Not even Lawerence Timmons can stop that from happening.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      It’s possible. Especially if he times poorly in the 40. I would be surprised if he goes in the first. His tape isn’t as good as you would expect given the first round speculation surrounding him, especially given the talent that surrounded him at Bama.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, I pretty much agree. I’m fine with Williams as one of the starting ILBs, but can’t put Spence next to him and expect it to be anything but horrible. I’ve thrown the stat out there a few times, but I think it so clearly illustrates that ILB is the primary need: on runs between the tackles with Shazier they had a league best 2.9 ypc, without him it was second worst 4.8. Must draft an ILB.

    • lyke skywalker

      But of course.

    • Jeff Peterson

      Just putting it out there, if we do get Rashaan Evans and by some miracle shazier returns in 2019 (without losing a step), that would lockdown the middle of our defense for the next 5 years!

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      O’Daniel may be looked at as a money backer. Can he cover a TE?

    • Rocksolid20

      It’s lonely at the top . LOL !

    • Steve Johnson

      Rodney Harrison will not be there in the 2nd, he could be gone by the time the Steelers pick at #28.

      The Scouts, Coaches and Colbert has done a horrible job selecting OLB’s. With the exception of Woodley and Timmons back in 2007, selecting OLB’s and DB’s? Grade D-

    • The Tony

      Timmons was drafted as an ILB, and it’s too early to tell on Watt. I agree thought that Ronnie Harrison will not be there in round 2 and possibly not even in round 1

    • The Tony

      I agree with you there. From reports, Harrison does look a little slow to be playing safety. People are going to fall in love with his size though. I would love to see some tape of Jerome Baker from OSU

    • The Tony

      If the Steelers some how managed to find some extra spending money, I would love Zach Brown from the Redskins. He fits the Shazier mold nicely and has shown he is more than competent in coverage as well

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      This is, by far, the smartest move they could make IMO.