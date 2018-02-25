2018 Offseason Questions: What Is Minimum Compensation To Trade Bryant?

The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

Question: What is the minimum level of compensation that the Steelers would have to get back in a trade for Martavis Bryant for you to feel comfortable with the deal?

There has been increased chatter—and absolutely nothing more than that—over the course of the past week or so regarding the Steelers’ Martavis Bryant, the fourth-year wide receiver who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the possibility of the team moving him.

While this is unlikely to happen, Ian Rapoport has reported that the team may at least, basically, hear out an offer if a team comes calling about the talented wide receiver who is coming off a frustrating two years. It was also reported that the team doesn’t expect return compensation to justify moving him, so anybody hoping he gets moved is probably going to be disappointed (and anybody who thinks the Packers are interested in moving HaHa Clinton-Dix in exchange for him has been duped by a fraud with no sources, just an imagination).

There is not a ton to talk about right now, however, in terms of questions being posed, and this is the topic de jure, so it would be fitting to throw it to the audience. There are some who want to deal him and are motivated to do so. There are some who want to extend his contract and throw caution to the wind. And there are a bunch of people in the middle ground.

As I wrote yesterday, I’m not particularly interested in moving him unless he gives reason to believe that he is going to be a problem this year, but it doesn’t sound as though he does. It appears he is resigned to the reality that the Steelers are not going to be offered compensation that they feel is worth justifying moving somebody who is not being divisive, as Santonio Holmes was in 2010.

With Bryant being the good soldier, I would need substantial return to justify the move. Not a one-for-one deal for Julio Jones, perhaps, but at a bare minimum, a draft selection on the first two days of the draft, or a starting safety. The only reason I would consider it is because of the likelihood of this being his last year in Pittsburgh anyway, so I would already be looking to draft a wide receiver. And even then, I need something potentially difference-making in return. Others would be more willing to part with him for less, I’m sure.