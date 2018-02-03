2018 Offseason Questions: Who Will You Root For In Super Bowl LII?

The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

Question: Who will you be rooting for (or against) In the Super Bowl?

There is only one big thing going on in the football world right now, at least if you exclude the Hall of Fame voting, which will take place this evening. That is of course the Super Bowl, which will be played tomorrow night. So we might as well talk about it.

It is Super Bowl LII, or the 52nd Super Bowl, and the 10th in which the New England Patriots will have participated. Eight of them have come since 2001 with Bill Belichick as their head coach and Tom Brady at quarterback, and they have won five of their seven previous appearances in the game.

Their opponents are relative startups in comparison, in the Philadelphia Eagles, who are participating in their third Super Bowl in franchise history, losing the previous two—the most recent one in 2004 coming against the Patriots.

There is no love lost for either the Patriots or the Eagles when it comes to Steelers fans. While there once was a time that the Steelers and Eagles were one during World War II and known as the ‘Steagles’, the intrastate rivalry is real.

But there is no more hated nor obsessed-over team than this Patriots dynasty, which has defeated them in the postseason three times over the years, most recently including the 2016 season in the AFC Championship game, New England going on to win the Super Bowl.

The Patriots would win their sixth Super Bowl with a victory tomorrow, tying Pittsburgh for the most in NFL history, and surely this reason will be important for many in rooting against them and for the Eagles. I expect this to be the most popular answer.

Some no doubt will be pulling for James Harrison, though, who is on the Patriots, while others just really hate the Eagles—probably those in closest proximity to Philadelphia.

So who will you be rooting for, or against, in this Super Bowl? Who would you like to see win or lose the game? I’m not asking who you expect to win, but who you want to win.