Best Play/Worst Play: Mike Mitchell

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Last time, we looked at Sean Davis. Today, his counterpart (and fan favorite), Mike Mitchell.

Best Play: Pass Breakup Vs Minnesota Vikings

Early-season positive play in coverage from Mitchell. Tough for a safety to close on the flag route to the tight end. But Mitchell took a great angle and laid a shot into Kyle Rudolph, breaking up the throw. That’s how he wins in coverage. With his physicality.

Worst Play: Missed Tackle For Touchdown Against Green Bay

I know most of you don’t want to here it but Mitchell is (still) an excellent open field tackler. That’s what has made him valuable in deep centerfield. Certainly hasn’t been his ball skills or top-level athleticism. It’s why this missed tackle against Green Bay is so frustrating. The catch wasn’t his fault but it’s Mitchell’s job to clean it up. A tough play, I get it, but one he’s paid to make.

He fails to, and barely even slows Davante Adams up, who winds up scoring. An area Mike Tomlin harped on that the team must get better at. And an area they didn’t correct throughout last year. Here’s hoping to a better job in 2018, a season that may not have Mitchell as a Steeler.

