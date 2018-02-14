Contextualizing The Steelers 2017 Sack Production: S Sean Davis

While all sacks are created equal in a game book or on a stat sheet, not all of them really are when you look at why and how each one happened. Throughout the offseason I plan on looking at each of 56 sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers defense registered during the 2017 regular season and attempt to contextualize each of them. This process should help identify which defensive players are earning their sacks more than others.

We’ll continue on with this series of posts by looking at and contextualizing the one sack that Steelers safety Sean Davis registered during the 2017 season.

Sack #1 – Week 17 vs. Browns – 1Q – 3-16-CLV 16 – (9:21) (Shotgun) D.Kizer sacked at CLV 4 for -12 yards (S.Davis) – TIME 5.30 seconds

Davis’ lone sack of the 2017 season came in week 17 against the Cleveland Browns and was essentially a coverage-related one. On this 3rd and very long play in the first quarter, Davis initially starts the play off by covering the tight end on his side. Once the tight end doesn’t release initially and the Steelers front begins to pressure Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, Davis easily has access around the edge and successfully completes the sack. Initially a three-vertical play with all three running past the chains, Kizer doesn’t have an open man to throw to until his tight end releases. He should have dumped the football off to the tight end to his right.

Summary: There’s not really a lot to summarize when it comes to Davis as a pass rusher as it’s not something he does a whole lot of during the season. With that said, Davis has missed a few sacks so far during his young career due to his failure to keep his body under control and ultimately wrap up quarterbacks. This trait coincides with his propensity to miss tackles in the second and third levels of the field. Davis must become a better all-around tackle starting in 2018.

