Hot Topics

    Hines Ward Disappointed He Didn’t Get Steelers WR Job, Believes Haley Was A Scapegoat

    By Alex Kozora February 3, 2018 at 08:00 am

    Hines Ward was passed over to replace Richard Mann as the next WRs coach, a move that frustrated many in Steelers’ Nation. Speaking for the first time since Pittsburgh hired Darryl Drake instead, Ward sounded disappointed to.

    “There was some interest, but I can’t hire myself,” Ward told Sirius’ Lance Moore, a former Steeler himself, per Fox’s Alex Marvez. “If the opportunity presents itself, it’s something where I’d have to sit down and seriously think about it.”

    Marvez went on to say, as Ward indicated, that Ward will hope for a coaching job to open up in the near future. Last year, he spent most of training camp with the team, working closely with JuJu Smith-Schuster, and spent at least a couple regular season games with the club too. It’s unclear if that will continue but reading into Ward’s comments, that doesn’t sound terribly likely.

    Hiring Ward would’ve been the feel-good move but he was simply too green to step into such a role, filled with huge personalities like Antonio Brown, JuJu, and where egos typically run high. Drake, as we’ve written about, is cut from a similar cloth as Mann, a father figure who has been coaching in the NFL since 2005.

    Ward said he was surprised to see the team part ways with Todd Haley, believing Haley became the scapegoat for a team that didn’t meet expectations.

    “Coach Haley, what he did in Pittsburgh for five years, it’s crazy that he was the scapegoat,” Ward said. “You hate to see Todd Haley go.”

    As we’ve covered a hundred times, Haley wasn’t let go for his on-field product but relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the coaching staff. Maybe Ward is just toeing the line to avoid burning bridges and get a job down the road. Which hey, I don’t blame him for it.

    Ward is the second ex-Steeler to go to bar for Haley this week. Terry Bradshaw was critical of the move as well.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • CoachCot

      I really like the Drake hire. That I said I will never agree with this sentiment: “Hiring Ward would’ve been the feel-good move but he was simply too green to step into such a role”

      My opinion is not specifically about Ward. I don’t care who gets hired as long as they do good job. This idea of “experience” when filling vacancies is ridiculous though. Experience is meant to show growth an individual in a field and not meant to be the deciding factor whether they should be hired. Time after time we see people in every professional field from medicine to sports step in without “experience” and have success. It’s about the individual not this magical thing called experience. The next great “fill in the blank” is always out there.

    • francesco

      Tomlin was quite green himself.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      If memory serves correct, Hines and Ben had some issues…Ben didn’t play in a Ravens game after a concussion and Hines made some comment about faking/lying to pass the tests. Perhaps that was a part of it as well. My guess is Hines’ comment on Haley, which I agree with, may have been directed to Ben and put the death nail for him to work for the Steele’s in any official capacity. Drake seems like a good hire though.

    • Paul Rainey

      Well that is 3 Hall Of Fame Steelers that have said some not glowing things about Tomlin. HMMMM

    • Orlysteel

      Don’t know about Drake but Hines played in the NFL for a long time at a high level and played with big egos and personalities like the above mentioned Antonio Brown, don’t know how that translate to coaching but Tomlin should know he played wide receiver in college, like the article states he’s been working with the team for a couple of years and has worked closely with Ju Ju, whatever that work was along with the young man’s talent and dedication it translated huge into the playing field, he definitely wanted the job, nothing against the Drake hiring Tomlin probably wanted experience.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      Wasn’t Ward coached by Drake in college? So now Hines feels that because he played for the Steelers and interned for them for a season or two that he’s more qualified than the man who showed him how to be a WR in college and has coached guys like Larry Fitzgerald. Stay the course Hines and put in a couple more years and you will get your shot.

    • alevin16

      From what I read Ben helped Haley out the door which I understand, but I do remember years ago when Cowher had Kordell help with the new OC hiring and they hired a disaster (I think he was from Green Bay or something, Ray Sherman I think his name was). There is something to be said for having an OC that isn’t chummy chummy with the QB but if I had to choose between Ben and Haley it is Ben every time.

    • Sabbies 5

      Ward is in the Hall of fame?

    • WreckIess

      It’s for the best. I’ve had of the team grabbing a bunch of under qualified ex-Steelers and calling them coaches. Learn from the Lake and Porter hires and get someone with some experience.

    • John Phillips

      And it shows.

    • Steve Johnson

      Was? Hell, he still is.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s not just that he was young…it was a total lack of experience. Age doesn’t matter. Experience does. Ward had never coached at any level, except for being a semi-assistant with the Steelers. I should not be the next WR coach either.

    • Alex Kozora

      With tons of experience in coaching. Ward? No.

    • Doug Andrews

      Too Bad Hines won’t be around this training camp if that is the case. It was easy to see the type of influence he had on JuJu’s game. As for him not getting the WR Coaching job, it’s hard to argue against the direction that Tomlin decided with choosing Coach Drake. He was the experienced proven Coach but Hines knows all these guys from his playing days and as an intern. I also feel like Todd got the short end of the stick. I actually believe he’s the guy to help turn that Browns franchise around. Guy knows how to coach an offense. Just too bad he couldn’t coexist with BB.