Hot Topics

    James Harrison A Non-Factor For Patriots In What Was Likely His Final NFL Game

    By Dave Bryan February 5, 2018 at 04:45 pm

    If you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and watched Super Bowl LII, you probably were keeping a close eye on New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison throughout the game. If that was indeed the case, you didn’t see the former Steelers outside linebacker contribute much of anything for the Patriots throughout the game.

    Harrison, who signed with the Patriots just prior to their regular season finale against the New York Jets, following him being waived by the Steelers, played 68 total defensive snaps in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles on his way to registering just two total tackles and two quarterback hits.

    Both of Harrison’s two tackles Sunday night, an assist and a solo, came on two different successful runs by Eagles running back Jay Ajayi and both came in the first half. Harrison’s first tackle of the game, an assist, came during the Eagles opening offensive possession and on 4-yard run by Ajayi on a 2nd and 3 play. Harrison’s other tackle during the game, a solo, came at the end of 26-yard 3rd and 4 run by Ajayi with 5:55 left in the first half.

    As for Harrison’s two quarterback hits during Sunday’s Super Bowl loss, both came in the second half and both times the attempted throws by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles wound up being incomplete. Both of those drives, however, still resulted in scores for the Eagles offense.

    Harrison’s biggest highlight of Super Bowl LII may have been him getting trapped inside during a second quarter outside run by Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount that resulted in a 21-yard touchdown for the former member of the Patriots. The other Sunday night highlight for Harrison was him attempting to get long strings of confetti off himself as he was walking off the field immediately after the Eagles beat the Patriots.

    While Harrison has stated recently and since signing with the the Patriots that he wants to play at least one more season, we may have witnessed the last game of his career Sunday night in Minneapolis, MN. After all, Harrison will turn 40 years of age in May and with him now set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, it’s very doubtful that any team will be wanting to sign him and that includes the Patriots, who will now look to get injured players Dont’a Hightower, Shea McClellin and Derek Rivers back in 2018. In short, Harrison is no longer needed by the Patriots. Harrison is also not going to want to sign with just any team as well as he’ll be looking for a team he believes has a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl in 2018.

    If indeed Sunday’s Super Bowl was the last game of Harrison’s long NFL career, then it is fitting that his last official snap played on the field came exactly like his first one did way back in 2002 and that’s as a member of special teams. Harrison was on the field Sunday night when Eagles kicker Jake Elliott connected on a 46-yard field goal with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles ahead 41-33.

    In the three playoff games that Harrison played in for the Patriots he registered just 8 tackles and 3 quarterback hits in 130 total snaps played, which was more than four times the amount of snaps he played for the Steelers during the 2017 regular season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Alex K

      This article reads like sour grapes from a sore fan. If you watched that game Harrison did fine. He pushed the LT back into Foles multiple times leading to rushed throws and he set the edge very well in the run game even if he didn’t make the tackle himself.

      I wish we had him on the field instead of Dupree in that Jags game.

    • Rob Erickson

      I am certain he suffered a concussion during the game based on his body language and play after the contact. He received a thigh to the side of the head and lay face down for a couple of seconds. Then he realized if he stayed down it would mean a trip to the tent. He gets up but looks a little tentative. His next rush he almost avoids contact with the OL. From that point on he did not look the same in his pursuit or his tackling.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      He had perfect form ripping away those streamers though.

    • PapaJuju

      Ha ha. Bullshit. The Pats had zero pass rush and it cost them the game. He had no impact on the game whatsoever. No one on the Pats defense did.

    • Later, traitor!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Agreed. Dave sounds pretty butthurt from the tone of the article.

    • BigBee7

      Yep. It’s like the writer didn’t watch the game. Harrison had plenty of pressure and he pretty much squashed a screen play be recognizing it immediately and pulling out of his rush.

    • JT

      You either die a hero, or live long enough to become a villain.

      It’s time to go away for a while James. I just hope you’re smart enough to know you’re welcome back. And don’t venture into a career in broadcasting for the sole purpose of crapping on your old team.

    • Darth Blount 47

      It truly hurt me to watch a guy I was a huge fan of, play for the team that I despise the most. And not just team, but organization. And not just organization, but coaching staff and fanbase. And their stupid mascot. And their logo. And their….

      But I also think it proved my point, that in relatively small and opportune doses, Harrison can still be effective. 68 snaps? Hey, I give him mad respect for that. I just don’t think that was the best use of his abilities at 39. I wouldn’t say that the Eagles “ran at complete will” against the Pats, but their rushing stats are pretty impressive. The Big Nickel scheme that the Pats went with, was just not the right decision, ultimately.

      One of the biggest reasons that I was so disappointed that the Steelers didn’t get another shot at this team, was the fact that I thought this was the weakest D that I could recall the Pats having. I said so in many a thread on here, that in my humble opinion, the Pats D was GARBAGE. And I stand by that assessment. No matter how good their “turnaround” was from the first half of the year.

      Watching the Patriots lose yet another Super Bowl, was great. But the only thing that could have been greater, would have been watching us beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, in Pittsburgh, with James Harrison having to retreat to the visitor’s locker room. Over time, my stance on how I feel about Harrison’s heel-turn will likely soften a bit. But will I EVER feel the way I did about him before the 2017 season began? No. I don’t think so. He and I both know that he forced his way out, JUST so he could go to New England. You’ll never convince me that he wanted out of Pittsburgh so bad, just with a hope and prayer that Belichick would answer his phone-call. No. It was calculated. Was it planned? Maybe. Maybe not. A wink and a nod, perhaps? Who knows. But it didn’t take a Josh Dobbs to figure out what was going to happen when we finally let him go, or where he’d end up.

      If this was indeed it for James, it was an unceremonious end, to a pretty remarkable career.

    • JT

      You put James in the black and gold, and he’s being cut with every other defense player by fans today after that embarrassing game defensively. And make no mistake, that was embarrassing.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Kind of how I read it as well. Nothing against Dave but I thought Harrison had a pretty effective game, particularly getting pressure back into the pocket even if they didn’t result in sacks or hits.

      Foles had himself a heck of a game despite all of that.

    • PA2AK_

      I actually didn’t pay as much attention to him as I thought I would. Still got a smile with the confetti at the end

    • JT

      The truth, like it usually is, is somewhere in the middle. He isn’t, and never again will be, the game changer yinzers still think he is. And he wasn’t awful. He was somewhat capable on a no good, very bad, defense.

    • Chris

      James is done, great career, not sure there was a more complete olb during his reign in the league. Still believe the Steelers handled his situation poorly and he would have been an upgrade against the run over 48 but whatever. On to next season.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I knew the Eagles Offense was a terrible matchup for New England. 3 RB’s, all with different skill-sets. Including one who wanted to beat that team so bad in Blount, that he’d chew nails. 2 very strong TE’s. A diverse and underrated receiving core. And a QB who could take care of the ball and execute the RPO’s with precision. On Twitter, my pre-game prediction was Eagles 30 and the Pats 20. I didn’t think the game would be as close as some thought. I didn’t post a prediction on here out of complete “stition.” This site produces some funky mojo sometimes. Lol. I’ve been coming here for years, ghosting even when I didn’t have a Disqus account, and we haven’t won a Super Bowl since.

      Both Defenses played pretty bad. Giving up 500 + yards to Brady and WINNING, is miraculous.

      But I agree, the Steelers would have been message-board-shredded had they had either performance. But… I think our fanbase would have overlooked all of it, if we’d have come home with the Lombardi. 🙂

      Just like Eagles fans are today. I haven’t read one Eagles comment about their D getting torched.

    • Intense Camel

      Let some guys here tell it, the Pats defense had been dominant lmao.

    • heath miller

      i was hoping the pats score that last TD … make it 41-39… go for 2… throw to gronk . wide open .. and hear … HE DROPS IT …. WIDE OPEN AND HE DROPPED IT … totally demoralized that was my hope .. but i’ll settle for the fumble… that worked too and that was on brady HEEEATH

    • Intense Camel

      I would settle for a mere SB appearance at this point.

    • JT

      You were right until the end. Today’s yinzer take would be, “We’ll never win another Super Bowl with Tomlin and this defense!”

      And so would continue As the Steelers Turn. Same Bat Time, same Bat Channel.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Garbage. For me, they didn’t pass the eye test or smell test all year. I knew after KC opened up by putting 41 on them in their house, that they were in trouble. Them making the Super Bowl, was a TAINTED GIFT from Ol’ Al Riveron.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Haha. Maybe. But I think half of the “Yinzers” you speak of, are trolls in Steelers clothing.

    • Darth Blount 47

      No way. I’m still not over losing to Green Bay.

      I hate picking 31st in the draft. Worst. Position. To draft. Ever.

    • capehouse

      He slammed Foles on the ground on one attempt too.

    • JT

      True. Good news is draft talk is too boring for most of the extreme trolls, so things should get back to normal around here rather quickly.

    • Matt Manzo

      I had my eyes on him! Part of me wanted to see him do well, and part of me was glad to see him get washed out of some running plays.

    • Darth Blount 47

      God I hope so.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I’m with you. He wasn’t a complete zero in the game. But I wouldn’t say he was entirely effective. He had a nice push on a couple of series but little that actually caused Foles distress.

      And the Eagles ran at will. Hard to say your line, and OLBs, played well when you get gashed for almost 500 total yards of offence including 150 on the ground, and have 40+ points put on ya’.

      A play Collinsworth salivated over stood out for me. It was a dump off to the back. Harrison recognized it. That was the good part. But he fell one to two steps behind immediately. McCourty came from a farther position over, passed Harrison, and made the tackle. Harrison basically fell into the receiver. Collinsworth made it sound like he had made some kind of all time play. If not for McCourty that play could have gone to the house.

      Deebo is a spot player. Regular reps exposes him. So yes, he can do fine. In spots. But his days of being “effective”are over.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Bill completely underutilized him. A testament to how incompetent he and his defensive coaching staff are. Hardly played him, just like the steelers did

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You’re batting 1000, dude!

    • Don

      I was surprised to find that other teams let WRs run free, too. I was under the impression the Steelers were the only ones to screw up like that.

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      After James left I framed his jersey and I think it’s time for him to stop before he has a bad injury. He has been lucky to avoid any real injury other than the orbital bone fracture. Watching him on the field with the Patriots he looked sluggish and slow. It’s now gotten to the point that his strength can’t cover up the decline in his athleticism. I’m still a fan but the jersey is done and James should be too.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Harrison was effective. He was disruptive and was pushing the pocket. That is something Dupree has not done. With that said, I loved watching the confetti landing on him, and even more when he had to pull the stupid stuff off. I got a chuckle out of that one.

    • 20Stoney

      He’s having the same issue that happens to all old players. He sees it and knows what’s happening, but his feet can’t get him there anymore.

    • You can’t be serious…

    • Don

      No, just ham-handed sarcasm

    • pittsburghjoe

      Hey Sparky, you must be a new guy around here. “The writer” Tee, hee, hee. “The writer” bangs out the best in depth Steeler information to be had on a daily basis.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      James played well. I don’t know what’s up with the writer on this one. I was getting upset the way he played. He was pushing the guy around like paper

    • capehouse

      I guess sometimes people see what they want to see. In this case it sounds like you wanted James Harrison to fail, so that’s what you see. Personally, I thought he played a good game. Not much defense to be found, so what can you really say about that. I thought his pass rushing was solid tho. Better than his work against the run. Here’s what PFF had to say about him.

      “Edge defender James Harrison came up big in the Super Bowl. Harrison played a season-high 67 snaps on defense (his previous high was 31 in the conference championship game), including 32 pass rushing snaps. The former Pittsburgh Steeler did not disappoint either as he led the Patriots with eight total pressures (two hits and six hurries).”

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      If Deebo paid the Steelers to be on the roster next year – would that reduce the overall salary cap?

    • will

      Hey joe…..you were a “new guy” once…….easy

    • dave

      Let’s remember the LT was a replacement, not a starter, and yet JH still couldn’t register a sack.

    • pittsburghjoe

      LOL

    • will

      Unless it the Ravens, Bungles or Cheatriots. …….

    • Dee Evolution

      I have to admit: I held my breath when it was 33-32, Pats, and I saw Deebo bull-rushing off the edge. Jesus… If he were a year younger, the Patriots might have collected another Lombardi.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. Did I watch a different game than everyone else? I thought Harrison had virtually no impact on the game.

    • SteelerDieHard

      I saw that too … ? I wonder …

    • will

      So Josh Dobbs is smart?

    • nutty32

      There’s always Cleveland. Vet min of $1million is nothing to sneeze at. He’s from Ohio & Greg Williams could probably use an attitude setter.

    • JohnB

      I would say “he knows better” but he did just sign with the enemy so who knows anymore.

    • francesco

      I was never a die hard JHarrison fan. I do think he was the reason we won that Superbowl against Arizona. SHolmes was amazing as well in that game. I just found Harrison too stiff for my liking. I prefer someone more like VonMiller.

    • Doug Sawyer

      HA!

    • walter

      Wow it sure does. Most of the game they outright refused to run to Harrisons side. Thats what I saw.

    • CountryClub

      He played hard but he didn’t actually do anything. Missed a couple tackles, had a few QB pressures. But ultimately, he came up just short numerous times.

    • BurghBoy412

      When will people learn. TJ Watt took Harrison’s position. Dupree plays the opposite side that Harrison played. How long are we going to have to hear this poor logic. Harrison didn’t rush from the front side. He was a blind side rusher. That means you would’ve taken TJ Watt off of the field and had Harrison and Dupree. Harrison has nothing to do with Dupree’s position.

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s not allowed to feel like Harrison let him down?

    • BurghBoy412

      Harrison Apologist is going to have a lot of fun with this article. Thanks for being honest Dave!

    • capehouse

      He had 8 QB pressures. Sorta more than a few. A pressure every 4 pass rushing snaps if you didn’t do the math already. That’s really good.

    • walter

      TJ can play both sides but it doesnt matter anymore. Its like beating a dead horse.

    • Matthew Marczi

      “If you watched the game”. Do you actually think Dave didn’t watch the game multiple times before writing this?

    • Matthew Marczi

      We’ll see what they say after they go over the game later in the week. They frequently change their initial grades. I certainly don’t recall eight pressures.