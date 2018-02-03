Hot Topics

    Le’Veon Bell Says Certain Teammates Were ‘Not Ready To Play Football’ Against Jaguars

    By Dave Bryan February 3, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell certainly made his way around radio row on Friday in Minneapolis, MN ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game and in addition to talking quite a bit about his current contract situation, the 2017 First-Team All-Pro also talked about his team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Rounds of the playoffs during an interview with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney from CBS Sports Radio.

    During the interview, Bell indicated that the Jaguars wanted it more than the Steelers did in that game at Heinz Field nearly three full weeks ago and especially in the first half.

    “We didn’t play good,” Bell said. “Jacksonville came out and they wanted it more than us. We didn’t start playing good football, for real, on offense, until the second half.”

    Bell went on to say that right from the start of the game it was obvious that the Jaguars were the team that collectively had more energy.

    “For me, when I was out there playing, I had a sense they were playing with more energy,” Bell said. “You know, it’s not necessarily the talent, it’s like, I get my first carry, they’re in the backfield and then getting up talking trash. They had more energy, you know what I’m saying.”

    Bell was then asked if he knew the reason why his team lacked energy early in that game and his answer included a little finger pointing.

    “I did, but you can’t control everybody, you know what I’m saying. I did, I wanted that game badly,” Bell said.

    The Steelers running back was then asked to confirm that some of his teammates weren’t ready for the game against the Jaguars and he didn’t hold back while answering the question..

    “Certain guys out there who was not ready to play football,” Bell stated. “Don’t get me wrong, guys woke up in the second half, but it’s like, it’s kinda too late.”

    Bell was asked if that was the result of complacency, or his team just looking past the Jaguars.

    “I dont know, maybe it was the bye week,” Bell said. “You know what I’m saying? I dont know. Maybe we needed to play. Last year when we were the three-seed just like the Jaguars were, we came out there beating everybody because we had that little swagger about us. I feel like guys got complacent, we had a bye week, we’re at home, we’re playing the Jaguars, it’s whatever. That’s how guys looked at it, you know. I already knew the Jaguars were good, we played them earlier in the year.”

    It’s interesting the Bell seems to forget about his tweet ahead of the game against the Jaguars in which he stated that he was looking forward to playing the New England Patriots again in the AFC Championship game. Additionally, while it didn’t seem to affect his performance against the Jaguars, Bell was also reportedly late for the Steelers Saturday walk-through practice ahead of that contest in addition to being a little late on game day as well.

    Bell’s comments during the interview that the Steelers offense was flat early on in the game are certainly true. With that said, the Steelers defense was just as flat as the offense was and before you knew it the team was down 21-0.

    “We’ve got to play good in the beginning of the game, Bell said. “We wasn’t doing that and I could sense it. And sometimes it’s hard to get out and get your teammates going. You need a play, you need something to happen and that kind of gets guys sparked when a play happens.”

    The Steelers offense did indeed finally start making plays in the second half but sadly, the Jaguars offense continued to make plays as well and that’s why they held on for the win.

    You can hear Bell’s entire interview below:

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • John Phillips

      Some of the players…. and most of the coaches, especially the Head.

    • Lambert58

      Bell wasn’t ready because he didn’t think it was important enough to attend the walk through or get to the stadium on time. The more this guy talks, the more irritating he is.

    • nikgreene

      I hate this narrative. Can we talk about something else? Please?

    • NinjaMountie

      Is this guy capable of keeping his mouth shut for even a second?

    • CoachCot

      Please just stop talking Lev. Good grief!

    • Paul Rainey

      Answer NO

    • Sabbies 5

      He is not

    • Sabbies 5

      The player obviously wants out of Pittsburgh .

    • Paul Rainey

      Along with all his other demands, I will repeat my previous opinion, cut bait now. He is not worth almost twice the amount of the highest paid back in the league, not even close. He is only about himself.

    • TheGURU

      Sounds like a “players coach” coaching problem.

    • TheGURU

      I mean he’s not wrong. Jacksonville was way more pumped and ready

    • Sabbies 5

      I agree, but it sure looks like he is pointing fingers.

    • cencalsteeler

      There sure seems to be a lot of finger pointing going around.

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly, and he seems to one of those guys that talks a little bit too much. He should have addressed why he was late to the game. The Killer B’s? Who gives a (BLEEP)! What the Hell? How many Super Bowls have they won? It starts with the Head Coach, and he himself is a huge part of the problem.
      I’ve said this numerous times before, if Tomlin could coach the way he conducts his press conferences, they would have already won #7 and possibly #8 too.

    • francesco

      LBell is being honest. The offense started lousy. Three and out. An interception. Then a fumble for a TD.
      Down 21-0. They were not ready and had no answer for what Jacksonville was bringing. That’s what happens when the team has no killer instinct. Their only instinct is to stick around until the 4th quarter and somehow squeak a win by a point or three. That’s how they are coached.

    • Steve Johnson

      You can’t fault him for being honest, but I detest the manner in which he is doing it. Keep it in house, stay the hell out of the media.

    • francesco

      And how does keeping it in house benefit us Steeler fans who want to know what the hell is going on with this underachieving team year after year?

    • Steve Johnson

      We already know, we hear it all the time from the sports writers. We don’t need one of the players constantly in the media running their dam mouth.
      Besides, all you have to do is tune into ESPN, NFL Network or NFL Live. What LeVeon is talking about has already been talked about numerous of times from the Sports analysts and Networks. He is just another Drama Queen Attention Seeker.

    • francesco

      The sportswriters are just guessing until somebody from the inside will speak out.

    • cencalsteeler

      Yep. AB bailed out the Steelers single handedly more than a few times. You take him out of the equation and this team is a lot different, including its record.

    • Sabbies 5

      So let’s listen to the guy who held out of the entire preseason. Was he ready to play the first 4 games? No.

    • Kick

      I don’t think he wants to leave if he wants to be a legend. Steelers O Line is awesome and he knows it.

    • Doug Andrews

      Thank you. The fact that everyone wants to pile on LB for being honest is mind boggling. If the Steelers won the game against the Jags would anyone give a crap about a LB tweet or missing a walkthrough? I doubt it. The bottom line the Steelers weren’t prepared. They came out flat didn’t do anything on offense until they were down 21-0 then the switch got turned on. Bell’s in the locker room so if he says maybe some players looked past the Jags or didn’t get themselves ready I believe him. Whether it be Coaches or players or both that weren’t prepared it was still disappointing as hell.

    • steeltown

      smh

    • francesco

      I’m open to hear every Steeler player and coach to explain to me why they think they lost. At the end…i will form my own opinion. Not sure why you want to shut up any player? They owe us fans an explanation.

    • NYBurgh79

      I agree too ! stop talking and go lift some weights and get ready for 2018 nfl season .

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Please LB, just shut up. Quit making excuses. LB is saying that it might be the bye week? Hogwash. The Pats have had numerous bye weeks and they still get the job done. It starts at the top. The difference is they have a coach who doesn’t take any crap vs. our coach who lets the inmates run the asylum.

    • Steeler4l1f3

      Can we let him walk already? Put the money in the defense, its clear even though our D was statistically good, we have a lot of work to do. Pick up another back in the mid rounds to play with James Connor. (Fell in love with Ballage when he exploded last year)

      Look what Ridley did for us against a good runs D in the Browns. This offense will explode with a back that has some speed.

      Bell is a great back but is not worth the money. This decision will set our Franchise one way or another that’s for sure.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The Jaguars were more pumped because this Steelers team has a big mouth.

    • Ken Krampert

      Not only is this guy a diva, but a piece of sh#t teammate also. I would assume the team is getting tired of his act as much as us fans…..

    • Sabbies 5

      He held out and he threatening to retire so he is detached from the team. I’m not out to fire every coach as you seem to be. Could it just be the jags were better and and not quest for your pound of flesh?

    • Kevin Reich

      Maybe you should’ve been at walk throughs to get guys ready.

    • Big Joe

      Yes, and he was one of them. Whether or not he played average, well, or terrific, his own words indicated he was looking beyond that one game. Bravado aside, they collectively played like they so often do after a bye week – flat in the first half of the game. Jacksonville didn’t and New England generally doesn’t so if we want to beat the best, we have to come out firing on as many cylinders as possible right from the start. We generally don’t after a bye week and this is what tends to happen.

    • Jason

      How dare you question him? He was clearly baited into saying that. That’s sarcasm but someone will certainly post something similar and mean it.