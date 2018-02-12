Roosevelt Nix On Remaining With Steelers: ‘This Is A Beautiful Place’

After overcoming absurdly long odds to make the NFL, let alone thrive in it, Roosevelt Nix is a Pittsburgh Steeler for the foreseeable future. For the first time since signing a four year contract over the weekend, Nix spoke with Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley on what staying in the Burgh means to him.

“This is a beautiful place,” he told Varley. “I like how it starts at the top and goes all of the way down. We are all cool. Everyone in every position in this building is beautiful and you don’t feel uncomfortable talking to anybody.”

That’s been one of the common themes under Mike Tomlin. Where everyone is treated fairly and with respect whether you’re the face of the franchise of an unknown. Originally, Nix was in that latter camp, shuffled around between defense and offense when he first signed with Pittsburgh in 2015. He’s carved out his niche as a fullback and special teams standout. Nix played the second most special teams snaps of any Steeler last season, trailing only a couple behind Anthony Chickillo.

Another 182 snaps came on offense, eighth most at the position, hopefully dispelling the notion that Nix didn’t see the field very often. That was behind some hybrid players too like Mike Tolbert and Kyle Juszczyk, whose skillset makes them naturally more involved.

“The proof is in the pudding. A lot of people who leave, a lot of people who come here, they say this place is crazy. It’s not like this anywhere else. I don’t want to find that out. It’s special here.”

It’s not often the Steelers let good players get away and it’s common to see those guys play for under market value. Ramon Foster is a classic example of that and while we don’t yet know the financials of Nix’s deal, it’s likely a team-friendly deal, too. But it’s a deal that will give Nix some security and definitely more money in his pocket, something he told Varley will be a good feeling to carry around.

“Now I can start offseason training and things like that with this off my plate, a little less on my shoulders.”

Nix will wait and watch to see if his Ohio teammate Le’Veon Bell will also get a long-term deal worked out. Bell was said in the past he and the team put a February 20th “deadline” to an agreement though that looks very unlikely at this point.