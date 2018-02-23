Steelers Not Awarded Compensatory Draft Pick

The NFL announced its compensatory picks for the 2018 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have one. Here is the full list, announced moments ago.

32 compensatory choices in the 2018 @NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams pic.twitter.com/7so8TJfChd — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) February 23, 2018

The compensatory formula is secretive and frankly, impossible to predict, so it was hard to say what the Steelers were expecting. However, the fact they received nothing isn’t a surprise. Dave Bryan wrote to expect this a week ago. It does seem like J.J. Wilcox was counted against the Steelers, even though he was acquired in a trade, not a free agent pickup.

The other losses in free agency, like Lawrence Timmons, were canceled out by the additions of players like Tyson Alualu. Pittsburgh remains at seven total selections. They have one pick in the first three rounds, two in the fifth, and two in the seventh.

Around the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals received the highest comp pick, holding the 36th pick of the third round. They also received a fifth and a pair of 7ths, tied for a league-high four compensatory picks overall. The Baltimore Ravens netted a 6th rounder while the Cleveland Browns didn’t receive anything.

The only free agent the Steelers are expected to lose who could factor into the compensatory formula for next year is Chris Hubbard. But that will all depend on the contract he accepts, his playtime, and whatever moves Pittsburgh makes in free agency. It seems likely they make at least one move-the-needle signing, which could cancel losing Hubbard out.