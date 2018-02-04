Super Bowl LII Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode in which we predicted the outcome of Super BowlLII. We used the spread that we saw on Friday for our picks below.
|Super Bowl LII
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots 6:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -4.5
|Eagles +4.5
|Eagles +4.5
|Super Bowl LII Game Final Score Prediction
|Patriots 24-20
|Eagles 27-24
|Championship Week Results
|0-2
|0-2
|2017 Results
|131-135
|123-143