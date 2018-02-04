Hot Topics

    Super Bowl LII Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan February 4, 2018 at 04:57 pm

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode in which we predicted the outcome of Super BowlLII. We used the spread that we saw on Friday for our picks below.

    Super Bowl LIILineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots 6:30 PM ET (SUN)Patriots -4.5Eagles +4.5Eagles +4.5
    Super Bowl LII Game Final Score PredictionPatriots 24-20Eagles 27-24
    Championship Week Results0-20-2
    2017 Results131-135123-143

    • BurghBoy412

      I won’t be watching the game.

    • LHW

      Two weeks to prepare for Nick Foles? I will be surprised if the Eagles score 10 points.

    • nutty32

      There have been 4 million dollar plus bets placed on this game. Due to the line shifting eagles, gotta assume all or most of the 4 were placed on the eagles. Last year there was only one such seven figure bet placed. Maybe mobsters know something inside about this game that says eagles.

    • nutty32

      Commie! (j/k)

    • ThatGuy

      Rodney Harrison is the most obnoxious human being alive