Hot Topics

    Super Bowl Proof Even Bill Belichick Isn’t Above Criticism

    By Alex Kozora February 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of this era. Arguably, the best of all-time. Even last night’s loss doesn’t change that fact. But what Sunday proved is that even Belichick, the GOAT, isn’t above screwing it all up.

    You could make an unusually long list for him. It starts with his curious usage of cornerback Malcolm Butler, who hadn’t enjoyed as good a year as in the past but was a fixture on that Patriots’ defense. Last night, he played zero snaps defensively, Belichick deferring to Eric Rowe and Jonathan Bademosi, both torched repeatedly.

    After the game, Belichick offered little answer as to why he made the change he did, only defending himself by saying he was playing those who offered the best chance to win. Butler was pissed, which you’d expect, but even Rowe was confused, which I didn’t expect.

    Butler, as Rowe told it, had been the starter the entire week of practice. Butler was sick throughout the week and arrived later than the rest of the team but that still didn’t prevent him from running with the 1’s during the week. Come kickoff? The script flipped.

    Maybe Belichick had his reasons. Maybe those reasons were valid. But without explaining them, he’s open – and deserving – of criticism.

    There were other more minor head-scratchers too. The failed kick return reverse on the final drive is also near the top. If it’s any other coach, that play gets lambasted by all who watched. But it’s Belichick so it’s given more of a pass.

    Beyond that, it’s clear the Eagles out-coached and out-schemed the Patriots. Doug Pederson was masterful, being aggressive when almost no other coach would, busting out a TE pass to the QB on 4th down, a decision so insane you could only conceive of it on Madden 18 until last night.

    Rob Gronkowski got shut down for a half and when the Eagles had to bottle him up late, they did. Philadelphia attacked New England with vertical concepts, switch routes, slot fades, and wheels that got their receivers open time and time again. The game-winning touchdown was another brilliant playcall, using motion to isolate Zach Ertz and let him win on the slant.

    Last night, it was Pederson > Belichick. And Philadelphia > New England.

    All of this is to serve as a reminder that even the great coaches can sometimes get it wrong. Or at least, it appears that way.

    I don’t mean to be *that guy* but if that was Mike Tomlin – or anyone other coach, for that matter – he would’ve been reamed. Just as he was when his defense gave up 45 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday, it was the Eagles putting up 41 on the Pats. An offense that was probably more potent, sure, but still one without their franchise QB, starting left tackle, and the loss of one of their better running backs.

    To the larger point, when there’s the discussion about firing Tomlin, the claim by many after the Jaguars’ loss, the “then what?” part is missed. Fire Tomlin. Then what? Who replaces him? Belichick showed he is mortal last night. To err is human, as the saying goes. Odds are, the next guy is going to make some of those same mistakes.

    Let’s get the counter argument out of the way, too. This doesn’t excuse the errors Tomlin has made either. Doesn’t absolve him from the blame of an early playoff exit. And to criticize him is fair and valid – heck, we did the same. But I’m just saying…he ain’t the only one.

    That comes with the territory. Like players, coaches will mess up. Like us trying to infer anything, we don’t have the inside access. That makes judging a coach even more difficult than a player.

    Tomlin, Belichick, all coaches are going to be held to the highest of standards. As they should be; after all, they’re the leaders. As they go, so does the team. But if last night proved anything, even the best in the world can be defeated.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Belichick has and deserves a lot more latitude to make tactical mistakes than Tomlin. However, after Chung got hurt they went to another DB, (Bademosi?) further down the roster. Would love to get the real story on what happened here.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      You ain’t wrong Alex but Bill has been to what? 8 Superbowls and won 5? 11 or 12 straight AFC championships? Of course everyone makes mistakes but the reason guys like Tomlin get blasted much more is because they do it far more frequently without a level of success even remotely close. And Tomlin (by some appearances) doesn’t even seem to care that he made mistakes or wish to work to correct them. Now we can hope that is all bluster but as you said with BB, if that is what is out there that is what we have to go by.

      I am not saying fire Tomlin but I think I will have to pass on this minor defense of him too lol. I will also point out my agreement with David Todd that it isn’t really fair to ask fans who do want Tomlin fired “so who else?” because we don’t have the insight and connections to be informed enough about those decisions. It is up to guys like Rooney and Colbert to know who those candidates are. There could be 10 guys sitting around right now that would be better than Tomlin and how could we ever know?

      All that said, it is nice to get a reminder that the almighty Patriots and BB are mortal just like the rest of us.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      No one is perfect, but the difference between Tomlin and Belichick is that Belichick has proven himself time and time again. There are few instances where you can say, “what the heck was Bill thinking?” A few decisions last night notwithstanding, Belichick has earned the benefit of the doubt. Now….what has Tomlin done to prove himself as being an above average above the neck coach? I think he’s a great players’ coach meaning players love to play for him. I think he is good at recognizing talent. But X’s and O’s and game management, he just seems lost at times. Needing the last play of the game to beat the Colts and Packers (two terrible teams), giving up 45 to the Jags when he was running the defense supposedly, decisions to not QB sneak on 4th and short, not using timeouts effectively at the end of a half, etc. I just want to see a stretch for him where he truly outcoaches the other opposing head coach. The only time I really saw that this year was Titans and Vikings. The other 11 wins I felt were won on being the more supremely talented team.

    • Chris92021

      Belichick has earned more than enough latitude to make rash decisions like sitting Butler last night.

    • Alex Kozora

      That wasn’t the point I was making. Belichick > Tomlin, and it isn’t even close. It’s just that even the best can make those same mistakes, get out-coached, out-schemed, and that firing Tomlin doesn’t stop that.

    • Chris92021

      Agreed that we won mostly because we out-talented the opposition. As far as I am concerned, out of the 12 teams in the playoffs this season, only the Titans and Bills had lesser coaching staffs than we did. What Pederson’s staff did after Chip Kelly ran that organization into the ground is a miracle.

    • Alex Kozora

      Like I said above, it isn’t to write that Tomlin and Belichick are on the same level. Belichick is many levels higher. Just that he can mess things up too, even in a moment he generally thrives in and had two weeks to prepare for.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Gotcha. I am sure there are some irrational Pats fans calling for the BB’s head this morning. Oh, the sweet sweet schadenfreude this morning!

    • PittShawnC

      “Maybe Belichick had his reasons. Maybe those reasons were valid.”
      Maybe?? Cmon Alex. Belichick ABSOLUTELY had his reasons and to him, they were ABSOLUTELY valid. It’s a matter of whether you agree with it or not.

      I’m not going to second guess arguably the greatest coach ever who’s led either his defense or his team to a 7-3 record in SB’s.

    • falconsaftey43

      I live in Philly, so wanted to throw my 2 cents in. Peterson did a great job turning the team around, but just to put things in perspective, pretty much all of Philadelphia wanted him fired after last season. citing things such as; too aggressive on 4th down and 2point plays, poor clock management, not knowing how to utilize his personnel, and on and on.

      In all honestly, I think there are very few instances when fans can accurately point to a situation and say that was a bad coaching decision. Just too many variables, and our opinions are sooooo influenced by the outcome of the decision. It’s a complex game, there are very few obvious decisions, and very few “right” ones.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      To add Pederson didn’t have a perfect game either. Their we’re a couple 3rd down plays that questionable, but at the end of the day they didn’t play conservative and they didn’t let up.

    • JohnB

      Haha anyone see his SoundFX vs the Dolphins? the last half of it he didnt say a peep. He’d say something profound to someone and then be confused the next minute

    • Steve Johnson

      Belicheck the Best of All Time? Naw, if his resume didn’t include poor games-manship and Spygate/Deflate-Gate, I would agree.

      They are lucky to have 5; no thanks to Seattle and Atlanta.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Right, but you still connected it as a defense for Tomlin not to be fired but I don’t think it works that way. What I mean is, your idea (if I am reading you correctly) is that even the best sometimes lose so of course guys like Tomlin are going to make mistakes too so firing isn’t necessarily going to help. You responded to RTG “firing Tomlin doesn’t stop that” but it very well could. Sure, every coach is going to make mistakes but what if the guy you replace Tomlin with makes a lot less of them? Because Tomlin certainly makes a lot of them.

      I am not trying to be too argumentative here because I like your initial point of reminding people that BB isn’t all knowing and some people certainly seem to paint him that way. However, how you related that to Tomlin is a pass for me. I know you know BB is far better than Tomlin but even the minor comparison you made does nothing to help Tomlins case in my opinion.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Exactly to your last part especially. It shouldn’t go unnoticed that Pederson did the one thing you have to do to beat the Pats and it is to not shell up and play conservative. Killed the Falcons last year.

    • JohnB

      it wont change your opinion when its set in stone. You dont fire a coach that goes 13-3. Youd be mad.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Huh?

    • TC Stoffel

      I am sure Bill had his reasons ( more to this story then is being told so far )

    • JohnB

      what didnt you understand? my first sentence replies to your last. and the other sentence is self explanatory

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I suppose I didn’t understand any of it. My opinion isn’t set in stone about anything so I wasn’t sure if it was directed at me or Alex. As for the “you don’t fire a coach that goes 13-3” part, again, I don’t understand who it was directed at because neither I or Alex were arguing that you do. And the “youd be mad”….mad at what?

    • John Noh

      Up vote just for the handle. LMAO!

    • Chris

      NE didn’t get out coached – they had the worst defensive personell I’ve ever seen from a Patriots team and it showed up again. Why everyone thought it was pittsburghs year in the afc.
      Butler probably broke a team rule and was punished for it.

    • tequila0341

      Actually NOT shelling up and running the ball, burning more clock, is what lost the Falcons the game. They kept throwing, doing what got them the lead – saving timeouts for NE, then getting Ryan strip-sacked.

    • tequila0341

      Amazing that so many Stiller fans hate Tomlin so much that they’re making excuses for Belichick – far more so than NE fans.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Further proof that most fans and analysts are only looking to what a team doesn’t have. For Steelers fans (lately), it’s the success of Brady and Belichick—the only AFC team to really give Pittsburgh consistent fits. Meanwhile, the Steelers winning three division titles in four years? Six playoff appearances in the last eight seasons? Dozens of NFL franchises would happily take that kind of success.

      It’s really just a matter of perspective. And today, Belichick is in second place, so everyone is only looking at what HE doesn’t have.

    • Alex Kozora

      To be clear, it isn’t a pass for Tomlin either. It’s just there as a reminder.

    • Alex Kozora

      So you can’t criticize him for it?

    • Alex Kozora

      “lucky to have 5” is an absurd statement.

    • capehouse

      Other than the dime Foles dropped to Jeffery in the back of the endzone, when was Rowe torched repeatedly? I don’t remember feeling that way throughout the game(PFF stats below). Gilmore seemed to be the bigger story, but I do remember Bademosi on a couple plays and thinking why isn’t Rowe playing over him. Who knows. Hard to criticize not knowing the story. I don’t think comparing Belichick and a failed kick return reverse with Tomlin and his issues with situational game management is fair either, like not knowing when to call TOs and wether to onside kick or not. Tomlin gets it wrong all the time. I didn’t see any of that from the Eagles or Pats last night. In fact they continually made the right calls when they had the ball. What if Brady doesn’t fumble? Even as the last second ticked off, Brady still dropped the ball right into Gronks hands in the endzone. What if he made that catch? Can you imagine. What would be the narrative then.

      PFF NE Patriots@PFF_NewEngland
      13 hours ago

      Highest graded Patriots in the Super Bowl:

      ED Trey Flowers 88.2
      CB Stephon Gilmore 87.5
      TE Rob Gronkowski 84.3
      CB Eric Rowe 82.6
      QB Tom Brady 79.6

    • JohnB

      it was basically me just reiterating what you said about him getting balsted and that you dont want to fire him. Im with you. I meant “mad” as in Crazy.

    • Rob

      Only Tomlin is deserving of criticism, obviously. Second guess Belichick? He’s perfect. Doesn’t admit he made mistakes? It’s because he didn’t. Cmon Alex

    • Don

      Yeah, most people don’t do very well with complexity. From what I can tell, 95% of football analysis is totally results-based. Meaning, if it didn’t work it was dumb, and if it worked it was smart. Not just with fans, but with the professional analysts, too. Drives me nuts. So fans weren’t happy last year with Pederson’s 4th down aggressiveness? That’s because they weren’t as successful. But all of a sudden he turned into a genius this year.

    • Don

      Right. Without those two “gifts” he would just be a bum 3X Super Bowl-winning head coach.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, pretty much.

      some of the stuff is so ridiculous, and you’re right, it’s analysts as well. My favorite example was the Russel Wilson INT in the Super Bowl. It’s widely talked about as one of the worst calls in Super Bowl history, but really that’s just BS. It was a standard goalline play every team in the league runs all the time, it just turned out as poorly as possible. So people turn that into “worst call ever”. Stuff like that annoys me so much.

    • Hard Row

      I just assumed that when Belichick got the stolen eagle gamplan late, he thought he needed bigger DBs to match what they were going to do.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Not only are you spot on, but we have fans who totally forgot that in the Jags game, the Steelers had two 4th down plays that went for long TDs. If those do not work, the Steelers get smoked.

      My point being that I have supported Haley all along because, although he makes some bonehead calls, he has been very successful overall. So I would give him the benefit of the doubt.

      Now think about Tomlin. Tons of silly decisions during the game and lost when calling the D in game. Let Butts call it. At least I know he would be aggressive. Give them a great chance to outperform.

      By the way, I know Tomlin won’t be fired, but if he’s so flippin’ smart he should change things around when they do not work. And if he cannot, then Rooney will have to insist he change.

    • everett

      Bellicheat is 5 and 3 in super bowl games. Not 7 and 3. They lost 2 others before he got there. Parcels for super bowl 31 and ray berry for super bowl 20. So as a whole the New England franchise is 5 wins and 5 losses in the big game

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Fins bet the Pats 4 times the past few years. They absolutely have a clue how to play them, especially how to stop or at least slow down Brady. Will the Steelers coaches watch that film to eventually get a clue?

    • JohnB

      I like how you spun the narrative of what i said. I just thought it was a funny watch. Steelers watch plenty of film. Especially against division rivals, Like the Pats and Dolphins example.

    • Soopakatt

      Dont mind Me….Just Here for the Tomlin Bashers Comments!!! 👀👀👀😁

    • Intense Camel

      I heard that he told Butler he wouldn’t be playing right after the anthem. As a player I couldn’t think of a more crushing feeling. Then to lose such a close game on top of it is just awful.

      As mind numbing as that decision was. I have to respect BB for flat-out not giving a crap and sticking to whatever team policies that kept Butler from playing. That strict “No BS” attitude is usually what’s made him and his teams great, but last night, for one of the few times, we saw it bite him in the ass.

    • Intense Camel

      5 SB rings give you more free passes than most.

    • Orlysteel

      It was the straw that broke the camels ass, Butler is a free agent, would love to see him in Pittsburgh.

    • Intense Camel

      Keep dreaming.

    • JohnB

      Why would you give Haley a pass but not Tomlin? if they were successful overall? But i do agree let Butler call it. or at least get a new guy. If Tomlin controls the defense why would Butler need to stick around? i know he “took control” but if thats the case why wouldnt you fire him? to be a puppet? hes obviously not the scapegoat.

    • JohnB

      Hey Haden was a dream last year that came true, even if he isnt who he used to be.

    • Intense Camel

      Some pats fans are actually calling for BB to be fired lmao. I think the Tomlin haters deserve a little more slack.

    • Timothy Rea

      Was a great game and not one sided with an ending and calls throughout that ironically had the pats fans complaining about the refs. As if they have any reason to. Anyway, the butler sitting part was truly bizarre. Wouldn’t it be something if the steelers could somehow get him in FA to pair alongside haden? Probably wants to much money but maybe the prospect of sticking it back to the patriots might entice him to take a pay cut.

    • Bill

      Oh Jeez, here you go again with your Tomlin defense. The difference is Belichick wins a lot more than he loses.

    • Intense Camel

      One miracles at a time John B, one miracle at a time.

    • JohnB

      haha right?! my miracle is tied up in Shazier at the moment.

    • falconsaftey43

      there is plenty of work to do for Butler even if Tomlin has a large role in the defense. Most teams, even if the Head Coach is the offensive play caller, still have an OC too. Similar thing here.

    • Intense Camel

      Given the circumstances, it was the worst call ever.

    • capehouse

      Joey Cartolano @JoeyPigskins

      “A family friend who I trust, is well connected in law enforcement and was in Minny this week with local cops told me Butler missed curfew, got caught with weed when he came back late to hotel, and subsequently had a meltdown on coaches”

    • tequila0341

      5 SB rings gets you the title as the best coach of the SB era. They shouldn’t immunize you from criticism. When you’re wrong, you’re wrong.

    • John Phillips

      If Tomlin was fired, Belichick > Tomlin, would not matter.

    • Intense Camel

      I agree, I’m just telling you why BB gets a pass whereas tomlin wouldn’t.

    • Alex Kozora

      Obviously. Who’s disputing that statement?

    • heath miller

      belichick had blount twice and lost him ..

    • Alex Kozora

      This is about perspective. Something you’re not grasping.

    • Matt Manzo

      It was great to see them fall back to earth and look human!

    • DirtDawg1964

      Bingo! Everyone is saying this is what the Falcons should have done. But it is what they did. And they got burned for it. They had a four score lead. They needed to slow the clock down, become conservative, and force NE’s hand into becoming even more aggressive than they had to be.

      Completely different set of circumstances that called for a different game plan.

    • heath miller

      well maybe he will pull a james harrison ? screw he pas by coming to the steelers.. like JH left us and went to NE?

    • heath miller

      i love ya camel but you got to admit this was a great reply .. God bless 50 .nice john

    • DirtDawg1964

      Yes, BB has five SB rings. But shouldn’t he have more? He’s lost to three “inferior” teams in the SB and a few more in the AFC rounds. I’m guessing the Pats would have been favoured in almost every playoff game for the last fifteen years or so. And yet BB has lost quite a few. Is that not “playing down to your opponent” and “not being prepared”?

      I am being deliberately obtuse, to make the point no coach is above criticism. And you have to accept some level of failure to obtain a measure of success. No coach wins all the time.

      It always comes back to the prime question. If you get rid of Tomlin, who would you hire that would have more success than him? Remember, he’s doing something right. Great talent just doesn’t show up and win. If it did, it would have won last night.

      So who would repeatedly create winning seasons and get the team into the playoffs at the same rate as Tomlin has and then convert those opportunities into more playoff success?

      I still side with Tomlin. But I do hope he gets better at managing in game situations, the clock, and being better prepared than he seems to be at times.

    • T R

      but Bill has coach 30 years tomlin only 10. so there is that..

    • T R

      well go back till the times when Bills coaching time equaled Tomlins and ask that.. Bill does have 20 years or more coaching experience over Tomlin. As many have said on the job experience can trump a lot.