The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Tag History, La Canfora Recent Report, Restricted Free Agents & More

Season 8, Episode 84 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to discussing the upcoming franchise tag period by looking back over the last 25 years and how the Pittsburgh Steelers have used it and the transition tag.

As part of our walk down the Steelers memory lane, David and I talk about former tight end Eric Green and for some reason, former backup quarterback Rick Strom as well.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports had a report of the weekend that included several Steelers nuggets concerning cornerback Joe Haden, safety Mike Mitchell, cornerback William Gay and tight end Vance McDonald. We break those down individually and spend a lot of time talking about the first two players on that list.

The Steelers have a few players set to become restricted free agents in the coming weeks, so David and I spend some time addressing the ones likely to receive restricted tenders. We also discuss whether wide receiver Eli Rogers will receive any offseason attention from other teams as he recovers from the knee injury he suffered in the team’s playoff loss.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

