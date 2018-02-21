Hot Topics

    Update: Steelers To Get 7th Round Pick For Ross Cockrell, Not 6th

    By Alex Kozora February 21, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Updating a report we passed along last week. The Pittsburgh Steelers will get only a 7th round pick from the Ross Cockrell trade, not a 6th. Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, who said it was a 6th last week, tweeted this morning that was incorrect.

    Cockrell was traded to the Giants at the end of the preseason. He performed reasonably well for them, picking off a career high three passes in nine starts. The Steelers ran out of room on the roster after adding Joe Haden, ultimately choosing Coty Sensabaugh over him.

    Pittsburgh still has seven picks for the 2018 draft. Just no longer a pair of 6th round picks.

