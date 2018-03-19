2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles: South Dakota State TE Dallas Goedert

From now until the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a few others will be top-ranked players. If there is a player you would like us to analyze, let us know in the comments below.

Dallas Goedert /South Dakota State TE – 6’5” 255 lbs.

The Good:

– Soft, reliable hands.

– Adjusts to the ball in the air like a former hoopster would.

– Gets quick separation, especially against linebackers.

– Can box out defenders fighting for the pigskin.

– Will be a factor whether lined up inline or outside.

– Good balance that lets him absorb contact and keep moving.

The Bad:

– Tries to make the spectacular one-handed grab first.

– Reveals his routes immediately.

– Inconsistent as a blocker.

– Small school competition.

– Redshirted in 2013, so an older prospect.

– Keeps on getting banged up: one limited 2018 Senior Bowl practice and only did bench press at NFL Combine.

Bio:

– 2016 and 2017 Finalist for Walter Payton Award

– First team All-Missouri Valley Conference (2015-2017)

– 2017 Phil Steele FCS All-American First Team

– Three time conference pick in high school for football and basketball

– High school team captain in football and basketball

– Career collegiate statistics: Played in 53 games with 198 receptions for 2,988 yards (15.1 ypc), 21 receiving touchdowns, 4 rushing attempts for 15 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

Tape Breakdown

Lined up as an inline tight end against a stand up end on a first and ten play. At the snap, Goedert attacks the OLB extending his arms knocking the defender back. He uses his height and power advantage to get underneath the backer, sealing off a lane for his Jackrabbit teammate to run through.This play shows his athleticism getting out to the linebacker, then taking said defender out of the play; however this also showed his dominance against inferior competition, which will not occur in the NFL.

Out at wingback, #86 has a safety lined up over the top of him at the line of scrimmage. Goedert slants into a free release off the snap and screams down the field on a post route. The Jackrabbit receiver doesn’t create much separation from his coverage, but does a good job tracking the pigskin to snare the well-placed pass for the touchdown. The tight end does a great job shielding the defender from the ball and showed the needed concentration making the reception.

Lined up as a wingback in a spread formation on a third and ten, the tight end allows the OLB to run past him. This allows Goedert to set up behind three of his offensive linemen on a designed screen. #86 reads his blockers well out in space and tries to run away from defenders only to be brought down by an ankle tackle. This play shows off his ability to read blocks and how well he moves in space.

On a first and ten, Goedert gets sent in motion before the ball is snapped. He races behind his offensive line, catching the ball in stride while reading his blockers and gets outside. #86 uses a stiff-arm to create more yardage near the sideline. This plays not only shows off his speedy athleticism in the open field, but also the way the tight end likes to punish defenders.

Dallas Goedert is an interesting prospect who might be the best tight end in his rookie class. I’m not readily convinced he can play an inline role at the NFL level. The former Jackrabbit can track the pigskin well, run good routes, and make contested grabs; however, I feel Vance McDonald already fills that role for the Steelers and obviously doesn’t cost a first round investment. I hope a division rival won’t grab him to use against Pittsburgh.

Projection: Late Day One/Early Day Two

Games Watched: at Western Illinois, vs. Illinois State, vs. North Dakota State (2016 and 2017)