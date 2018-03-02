Hot Topics

    2018 NFL Scouting Combine Results And Daily Schedule

    By Dave Bryan March 2, 2018 at 07:22 am

    The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine is now underway in Indianapolis and as usual, Alex Kozora and I will be tracking all of the daily combine drill results in real time for you in the large spreadsheet that you will find on the page linked below. The results for each position group are on different pages of the spreadsheet once again and you can see the navigation tabs for those at the very bottom of the sheet.

    2018 NFL Scouting Combine Results Tracker

    Below is the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule for you to follow along with and as usual, the NFL Network will once again have wire-to-wire coverage of the scouting combine.

    This post will remain stuck to the top of the site for the next several days.

    general_player_schedule_2018

