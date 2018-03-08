Hot Topics

    2018 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

    By Alex Kozora March 8, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Throughout the offseason leading up to the draft, we’ll keep tabs on where the Pittsburgh Steelers’ front office and scouts take their Pro Day trips. When it’s relevant, you’ll see this post stickied to the top of the page. We’ll mention what Steeler(s) attended, if it’s known, and who the notable prospects working out that day are.

    March 7th

    Alabama – GM Kevin Colbert, HC Mike Tomlin, DC Keith Butler, ILB Coach Jerry Olsavsky, DL coach Karl Dunbar

    Notable Prospects – CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, ILB Rashaan Evans, S Ronnie Harrison, NT Da’Ron Payne, NT Joshua Frazier (confirmed dinner), C J.C. Hassenauer

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.