2018 Steelers Pro Day Tracker

Throughout the offseason leading up to the draft, we'll keep tabs on where the Pittsburgh Steelers' front office and scouts take their Pro Day trips.

March 7th

Alabama – GM Kevin Colbert, HC Mike Tomlin, DC Keith Butler, ILB Coach Jerry Olsavsky, DL coach Karl Dunbar

Notable Prospects – CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick, ILB Rashaan Evans, S Ronnie Harrison, NT Da’Ron Payne, NT Joshua Frazier (confirmed dinner), C J.C. Hassenauer