Cam Heyward Wants Tyrann Mathieu To Call Him

    By Alex Kozora March 14, 2018 at 03:05 pm

    It’s going to be awfully tough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to snag free safety Tyrann Mathieu. But Cam Heyward is willing to be the team’s spokesmen to get a deal done. In a bit of jest, but also hopefully a little bit of reality, Heyward tweeted out that the now former Arizona Cardinal safety should give 97 a ring.

    The Cardinals officially released Mathieu earlier today after he would not agree to a paycut. Still only 25, he is now the top safety on the market. That would fit a major need in the Steelers’ defense but of course, at that talent and age, means he’s going to have a heavy market and price tag.

    Dave Bryan found this quote from Kevin Colbert on Mathieu.

    It’s certainly possible the Steelers will have interest but having interest and getting a deal done are two different things. Heyward is going to need to use some Gordon Gekko tactics to convince Mathieu to come to the Steel City.

