Cardinals Cut Former Steelers DE Josh Mauro

Remember defensive end Josh Mauro, who entered the NFL in 2014 with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford? Well, the Arizona Cardinals released him on Friday in a move that many thought might happen prior to the start of the new league year.

Mauro, who was scheduled to earn $2.8 million between base salary and a roster bonus in 2018, was signed off the Steelers practice squad his rookie season by the Cardinals and has managed to stick with Arizona ever since. He started 26 of 47 games he dressed for with the Cardinals on his way to registering 75 total tackles, 2 sacks, 4 passes defensed and 2 forced fumbles. He never played more than 39% of all defensive snaps in three and a half seasons with Arizona, however.

The Steelers could be in the market for another backup defensive lineman this offseason and especially if L.T. Walton continues to be the team’s primary backup at nose tackle. If Mauro would be interested in playing for the league minimum in 2018, the Steelers should consider signing him to compete for a job in training camp.

With Mauro still being young and having experience, he might receive some limited interest from a few other teams now that he’s a street free agent. He turned 27 years of age in February and probably has another year or two left as a backup in the NFL.