Contract Details For New Steelers S Morgan Burnett

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent safety Morgan Burnett to a three-year contract on Monday and now we know more of the specific numbers related to that deal.

It was originally reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Burnett’s contract totals out at close to $14.5 million and looking at the NFLPA salary cap report for Friday, it appears that total might actually be $14.25 million. Burnett’s cap charge for 2018 is $2,416,666 as the Steelers salary cap space on the report only dipped by $1,936,666 on Friday. This likely means Burnett received a signing bonus of $4.25 million and a base salary in 2018 of $1 million.

The Rapoport report also stated Burnett’s deal will net him $10 million plus over the course of the first two years of the contract and thus his 2019 base salary is likely $5 million for a two-year take of $10.25 million. That would presumably make Burnett’s 2020 base salary $4 million to bring the his total payout to $14.25 million.

According to the NFLPA site, the Steelers have $3,406,080 in available salary cap space pending the signing of defensive tackle Daniel McCullers being filed.