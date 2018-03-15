Hot Topics

    Correlation Study: Conclusions And Seeking Suggestions

    By Matthew Marczi March 15, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Before we wrap up this study, which draws connections between Super Bowl successes and first-team All-Pro performances, I wanted to more clearly lay out what the purpose of this project is in the first place.

    It should be transparent that the germ of the idea stems from the Pittsburgh Steelers and their running back, Le’Veon Bell, who are locked into negotiations that don’t appear to be getting close enough to reach an agreement, even while there are still months available for them to do so.

    Many have presented the counterargument that you do not have to have a featured, franchise running back to win a Super Bowl. After all, you can just look to the two teams that competed in the Super Bowl this past year, right? There has not been a Super Bowl champion since 1999 that featured a running back who was a first-team All-Pro in the year that they won, which means that there is not a significant correlation between having the best running back of the season and winning the Super Bowl in that season.

    But what if I told you that there is not a significant correlation between first-team All-Pro wide receivers, or even first-team All-Pro quarterbacks, and Super Bowl victories? What if I presented you data that indicates only a marginal correlation between having the best players at the most important offensive positions in a given year and actually winning the game that everybody is trying to win?

    If this is the case, then the argument that a team should not commit such a huge amount of resources to a running back because there is not a strong correlation between such performances and Super Bowl victories—a frequent argument against the Steelers signing Bell—also applies to wide receivers, and even quarterbacks.

    YearSuper Bowl Champions1st-Team All-Pro RB1st-Team All-Pro WR1st-Team All-Pro QB
    2017Eagles
    2016PatriotsTom Brady
    2015Broncos
    2014Patriots
    2013Seahawks
    2012Ravens
    2011Giants
    2010Packers
    2009SaintsDrew Brees
    2008Steelers
    2007Giants
    2006ColtsMarvin Harrison
    2005Steelers
    2004Patriots
    2003Patriots
    2002Buccaneers
    2001Patriots
    2000Ravens
    1999RamsMarshall FaulkIsaac BruceKurt Warner
    1998BroncosTerrell Davis
    1997BroncosTerrell Davis
    1996PackersBrett Favre
    1995CowboysEmmitt Smith
    199449ersJerry RiceSteve Young
    1993CowboysEmmitt SmithTroy Aikman
    1992CowboysEmmitt Smith
    1991RedskinsGary Clark
    1990Giants
    198949ersJerry RiceJoe Montana
    198849ersRoger CraigJerry Rice
    1987RedskinsGary Clark
    1986GiantsJoe MorrisPhil Simms
    1985BearsWalter Payton
    198449ers
    1983Raiders
    1982Redskins
    198149ers
    1980Raiders
    1979SteelersJohn Stallworth
    1978SteelersLynn SwannTerry Bradshaw
    1977CowboysDrew Pearson
    1976RaidersCliff BranchKen Stabler
    1975SteelersLynn Swann
    1974Steelers
    1973DolphinsLarry CsonkaPaul Warfield
    1972DolphinsLarry CsonkaPaul WarfieldEarl Morrall
    1971Cowboys
    1970Colts
    1969Chiefs
    1968JetsDon MaynardJoe Namath
    1967Packers
    1966PackersBart Starr

    The peculiar fact of the matter is that the correlation between first-team All-Pro performances at wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks has all but dried up in recent years. Of the past 18 Super Bowl winners, a whopping three teams have featured a first-team All-Pro year from any of those positions. That’s just 16.7 percent of the 18 most recent championship teams.

    The correlation was far stronger prior to the past two decades. From the first Super Bowl through the 1990s, 23 of the 34 Super Bowl champions had at least one first-team All-Pro that those positions in the year that they won. That’s a whopping 67.6 percent.

    Is it just a statistical anomaly that roughly the first two thirds of the history of the Super Bowl prominently featured champions with first-team All-Pro offensive performances, with the most recent third of that history seeing that almost dry up? In all, only half of all Super Bowl winners have had even a single first-team All-Pro at any of those three positions in the year that they won.

    At the end of the day, it’s clear that there has not for some time now been a strong correlation between first-team All-Pro-level performances at the key offensive positions and Super Bowl success. With that in mind, the argument that this should be used against the running back position in the open market holds no water unless it is also applied to wide receivers and quarterbacks.

    With that in mind, I would like to solicit feedback on this study and on further ideas for research, as well as to gain interest in such research. The scope of this study is fairly limited. If you would like to see an expanded study, either with a wider net for these positions or with other positions included now is the time to provide feedback, as what I do next, if I do anything at all, will potentially be built around your suggestions.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.