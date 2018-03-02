Fowler: Steelers Plan To Meet With QB Mason Rudolph At Combine

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to meet with Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph at the NFL Combine.

The Steelers plan to meet with Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph at the NFL combine. Rudolph (6-foot-5, 233 pounds) started three seasons at Oklahoma State. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 2, 2018

Rudolph is expected to be squarely in the first round conversation, despite it being a deep class, and could come off the board before the Steelers are on the clock at pick 28.

Speaking earlier this week, Kevin Colbert didn’t rule out selecting a QB. Ben Roethlisberger has confirmed he intends on playing at least three more years. A quarterback would be a curious, and long-term, pick by the team. But the team is doing their due diligence.

From what I gathered at the Senior Bowl, Rudolph was one of the QBs the team was high on. Rudolph was slated to attend but a foot sprain forced him to skip the week.

Rudolph was a three-year starter who amassed 92 touchdowns to just 26 picks during his career with the Cowboys. Last year, he completed 65% of his throws and a whopping 37 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards per attempt. You can read our scouting report on him below.