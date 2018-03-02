RB Kerryon Johnson Has Had Informal Combine Interview With Steelers, His Favorite Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely conduct formal 15 minute interviews with 60 different draft hopeful players at the annual scouting combine this week and next as well as countless other informal interviews. One of those informal interviews they’ve apparently already had was with former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, who measured in at Indianapolis at 5114, 213-pounds.

Johnson, a longtime fan of the Steelers, admitted to meeting informally with the Steelers during his Thursday session with the media.

“Yeah, I made my way over to that table,” Johnson said when asked if he had at least already had an informal meeting with the Steelers since arriving in Indianapolis.

Johnson was then asked what it was like for him to meet with his favorite team.

“It’s still crazy,” Johnson said. “Big Steelers fan, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to keep a sound mind. They’ve got their guy, so.”

That guy the Steelers currently have is of course running back Le’Veon Bell and that’s exactly who a lot of draft analysts compare Johnson’s patient running style to. The Auburn running back has already heard those comparisons.

“Le’Veon’s really good so that’s high praise, but I guess we do things probably the most similar,” Johnson said. “We both have a habit of stopping in the backfield sometimes. I think that’s the main thing that people see. We’re different but the comparisons are nice, it’s cool. You could be compared to a lot of people but one of the best in the league, in my opinion the best running back in the league, that’s high praise.”

In his three seasons at Auburn, Johnson rushed for 2,494 yards and 32 touchdowns on 519 total carries. He also caught 55 passes for another 478 yards and two touchdowns. He did, however miss a few games during his college career due to shoulder, ankle, hamstring, and rib injuries. On Thursday, he made sure to point out what he’d like to get across to every NFL team this week in Indianapolis.

“I just want them to know who I am,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of rumors that go around, ‘ah he’s injury prone, ah he’s this or he’s not fast enough, blah, blah, blah.’ I just want to get across they’re getting a competitor – that’s what I’ve always been, that’s what I always will be. They’re getting a guy who can do multiple thing that does everything for his team and that’s what I want them to know.”

Johnson is projected by many analysts to be selected somewhere during day-two of this year’s draft. You can watch his combine interview below.