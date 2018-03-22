Report: Steelers Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin Present At Ohio State Pro Day

Several key pro days are taking place on Thursday. Headlining the pro days are Ohio State, Stanford and Notre Dame and early reports are surfacing that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are present at the first of the three, according to Ryan Donnelly of Landof10.com and has since been confirmed by Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network.

Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin have arrived at Ohio State’s pro day. — Ryan Donnelly (@L10Ryan) March 22, 2018

All 32 @NFL teams have sent reps to @OhioStateFB Pro Day. Head coaches I’ve seen so far: Tomlin, Lewis, Patricia, Belichick and Zimmer. The #Steelers and #Vikings have sent their GMs too. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 22, 2018

The Steelers having a heavy presence at the Ohio State pro day is certainly not new as they are generally heavy represented at the annual event. However, with the Stanford pro day also happening today, I think it’s now safe to say that neither Colbert nor Tomlin will be on hand to watch and talk to safety Justin Reid, a top-rated player in this year’s draft class at his position. It’s worth noting, however, that Reid said recently he has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers.

As for the the Ohio State pro day on Wednesday, a lot of NFL personnel eyes will likely be on cornerback Denzel Ward, edge-rusher Sam Hubbard, linebacker Jerome Baker and center Billy Price. In total, Ohio State had 11 players who were invited to this year’s scouting combine.

Developing story.