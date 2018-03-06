Steelers 2018 NFL Draft Slots Now Official

The 2018 NFL Draft order has now been released following a Friday coin flip at the annual scouting combine and the Pittsburgh Steelers seven overall picks are as follows:
Round 1 – 28th pick overall
Round 2 – 60th pick overall
Round 3 – 92nd pick overall
Round 5 – 148th pick overall (acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade for tight end Vance McDonald)
Round 5 – 165th pick overall
Round 7 – 220th pick overall (acquired from the New York Giants in a trade of cornerback Ross Cockrell)
Round 7 – 246th pick overall
The NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.
Below is a complete list of the 2018 NFL Draft order, Round-By-Round per league release:
|ROUND
|ROUND PICK #
|OVERALL PICK #
|TEAM
|1
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|2
|New York Giants
|1
|3
|3
|Indianapolis
|1
|4
|4
|Cleveland from Houston
|1
|5
|5
|Denver
|1
|6
|6
|New York Jets
|1
|7
|7
|Tampa Bay
|1
|8
|8
|Chicago
|1
|9
|9
|San Francisco
|1
|10
|10
|Oakland
|1
|11
|11
|Miami
|1
|12
|12
|Cincinnati
|1
|13
|13
|Washington
|1
|14
|14
|Green Bay
|1
|15
|15
|Arizona
|1
|16
|16
|Baltimore
|1
|17
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|18
|18
|Seattle
|1
|19
|19
|Dallas
|1
|20
|20
|Detroit
|1
|21
|21
|Buffalo
|1
|22
|22
|Buffalo from Kansas City
|1
|23
|23
|Los Angeles Rams
|1
|24
|24
|Carolina
|1
|25
|25
|Tennessee
|1
|26
|26
|Atlanta
|1
|27
|27
|New Orleans
|1
|28
|28
|Pittsburgh
|1
|29
|29
|Jacksonville
|1
|30
|30
|Minnesota
|1
|31
|31
|New England
|1
|32
|32
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|33
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|34
|New York Giants
|2
|3
|35
|Cleveland from Houston
|2
|4
|36
|Indianapolis
|2
|5
|37
|New York Jets
|2
|6
|38
|Tampa Bay
|2
|7
|39
|Chicago
|2
|8
|40
|Denver
|2
|9
|41
|Oakland
|2
|10
|42
|Miami
|2
|11
|43
|New England from San Francisco
|2
|12
|44
|Washington
|2
|13
|45
|Green Bay
|2
|14
|46
|Cincinnati
|2
|15
|47
|Arizona
|2
|16
|48
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|17
|49
|New York Jets from Seattle
|2
|18
|50
|Dallas
|2
|19
|51
|Detroit
|2
|20
|52
|Baltimore
|2
|21
|53
|Buffalo
|2
|22
|54
|Kansas City
|2
|23
|55
|Carolina
|2
|24
|56
|Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams
|2
|25
|57
|Tennessee
|2
|26
|58
|Atlanta
|2
|27
|59
|San Francisco from New Orleans
|2
|28
|60
|Pittsburgh
|2
|29
|61
|Jacksonville
|2
|30
|62
|Minnesota
|2
|31
|63
|New England
|2
|32
|64
|Cleveland from Philadelphia
|3
|1
|65
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|66
|New York Giants
|3
|3
|67
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|68
|Houston
|3
|5
|69
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|70
|San Francisco from Chicago
|3
|7
|71
|Denver
|3
|8
|72
|New York Jets
|3
|9
|73
|Miami
|3
|10
|74
|San Francisco
|3
|11
|75
|Oakland
|3
|12
|76
|Green Bay
|3
|13
|77
|Cincinnati
|3
|14
|78
|Washington
|3
|15
|79
|Arizona
|3
|16
|80
|Houston from Seattle
|3
|17
|81
|Dallas
|3
|18
|82
|Detroit
|3
|19
|83
|Baltimore
|3
|20
|84
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|21
|85
|Carolina from Buffalo
|3
|22
|86
|Kansas City
|3
|23
|87
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|24
|88
|Carolina
|3
|25
|89
|Tennessee
|3
|26
|90
|Atlanta
|3
|27
|91
|New Orleans
|3
|28
|92
|Pittsburgh
|3
|29
|93
|Jacksonville
|3
|30
|94
|Minnesota
|3
|31
|95
|New England
|3
|32
|96
|Buffalo from Philadelphia
|3
|33
|97
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|34
|98
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|35
|99
|Denver (Compensatory Selection)
|3
|36
|100
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|1
|101
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|102
|New York Giants
|4
|3
|103
|Houston
|4
|4
|104
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|105
|Chicago
|4
|6
|106
|Denver
|4
|7
|107
|New York Jets
|4
|8
|108
|Tampa Bay
|4
|9
|109
|Denver from San Francisco
|4
|10
|110
|Oakland
|4
|11
|111
|Miami
|4
|12
|112
|Cincinnati
|4
|13
|113
|Washington
|4
|14
|114
|Green Bay
|4
|15
|115
|Chicago from Arizona
|4
|16
|116
|Dallas
|4
|17
|117
|Detroit
|4
|18
|118
|Baltimore
|4
|19
|119
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|20
|120
|Seattle
|4
|21
|121
|Buffalo
|4
|22
|122
|Kansas City
|4
|23
|123
|Cleveland from Carolina
|4
|24
|124
|Los Angeles Rams
|4
|25
|125
|Tennessee
|4
|26
|126
|Atlanta
|4
|27
|127
|New Orleans
|4
|28
|128
|San Francisco from Pittsburgh
|4
|29
|129
|Jacksonville
|4
|30
|130
|Philadelphia from Minnesota
|4
|31
|131
|Miami from New England through Philadelphia
|4
|32
|132
|Philadelphia
|4
|33
|133
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|34
|134
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|35
|135
|New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|36
|136
|New England (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|37
|137
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|1
|138
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|139
|New York Giants
|5
|3
|140
|Indianapolis
|5
|4
|141
|Seattle from Houston
|5
|5
|142
|Denver
|5
|6
|143
|San Francisco from New York Jets
|5
|7
|144
|Tampa Bay
|5
|8
|145
|Chicago
|5
|9
|146
|Seattle from Oakland
|5
|10
|147
|New Orleans from Miami
|5
|11
|148
|Pittsburgh from San Francisco
|5
|12
|149
|Washington
|5
|13
|150
|Green Bay
|5
|14
|151
|Cincinnati
|5
|15
|152
|Arizona
|5
|16
|153
|Detroit
|5
|17
|154
|Baltimore
|5
|18
|155
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|19
|156
|Philadelphia from Seattle
|5
|20
|157
|New York Jets from Dallas
|5
|21
|158
|Buffalo
|5
|22
|159
|Cleveland from Kansas City
|5
|23
|160
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|24
|161
|Carolina
|5
|25
|162
|Tennessee
|5
|26
|163
|Denver from Atlanta
|5
|27
|164
|New Orleans
|5
|28
|165
|Pittsburgh
|5
|29
|166
|Buffalo from Jacksonville
|5
|30
|167
|Minnesota
|5
|31
|168
|Seattle from New England
|5
|32
|169
|Philadelphia
|5
|33
|170
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|34
|171
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|35
|172
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|36
|173
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5
|37
|174
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|1
|175
|Cleveland
|6
|2
|176
|New York Giants
|6
|3
|177
|Houston
|6
|4
|178
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|179
|New York Jets
|6
|6
|180
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|181
|Chicago
|6
|8
|182
|Denver
|6
|9
|183
|Miami
|6
|10
|184
|San Francisco
|6
|11
|185
|Oakland
|6
|12
|186
|Green Bay
|6
|13
|187
|Cincinnati
|6
|14
|188
|Washington
|6
|15
|189
|New Orleans from Arizona
|6
|16
|190
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|191
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|18
|192
|Oakland from Seattle
|6
|19
|193
|Dallas
|6
|20
|194
|Los Angeles Rams from Detroit
|6
|21
|195
|Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo
|6
|22
|196
|Kansas City
|6
|23
|197
|Carolina
|6
|24
|198
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|25
|199
|Tennessee
|6
|26
|200
|Atlanta
|6
|27
|201
|New Orleans
|6
|28
|202
|Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh
|6
|29
|203
|Jacksonville
|6
|30
|204
|Minnesota
|6
|31
|205
|New England
|6
|32
|206
|Philadelphia
|6
|33
|207
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|34
|208
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|35
|209
|Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|36
|210
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|37
|211
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|38
|212
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|39
|213
|Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|40
|214
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|41
|215
|Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|42
|216
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|43
|217
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6
|44
|218
|Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|1
|219
|Cleveland
|7
|2
|220
|Pittsburgh from New York Giants
|7
|3
|221
|Indianapolis
|7
|4
|222
|Houston
|7
|5
|223
|Miami from Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|224
|Chicago
|7
|7
|225
|Denver
|7
|8
|226
|Seattle from New York Jets
|7
|9
|227
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|228
|Oakland
|7
|11
|229
|Miami
|7
|12
|230
|Jacksonville from Cincinnati
|7
|13
|231
|Washington
|7
|14
|232
|Green Bay
|7
|15
|233
|Kansas City from Arizona
|7
|16
|234
|Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo
|7
|17
|235
|New York Jets from Seattle
|7
|18
|236
|Dallas
|7
|19
|237
|Detroit
|7
|20
|238
|Baltimore
|7
|21
|239
|Green Bay from Buffalo
|7
|22
|240
|San Francisco from Kansas City
|7
|23
|241
|Washington from Los Angeles Rams
|7
|24
|242
|Carolina
|7
|25
|243
|Kansas City from Tennessee
|7
|26
|244
|Atlanta
|7
|27
|245
|New Orleans
|7
|28
|246
|Pittsburgh
|7
|29
|247
|Jacksonville
|7
|30
|248
|Seattle from Minnesota
|7
|31
|249
|Cincinnati from New England
|7
|32
|250
|Seattle from Philadelphia through Seattle and New England
|7
|33
|251
|Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|34
|252
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|35
|253
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|36
|254
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|37
|255
|Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|7
|38
|256
|Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)