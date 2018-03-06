Steelers 2018 NFL Draft Slots Now Official

The 2018 NFL Draft order has now been released following a Friday coin flip at the annual scouting combine and the Pittsburgh Steelers seven overall picks are as follows:

Round 1 – 28th pick overall

Round 2 – 60th pick overall

Round 3 – 92nd pick overall

Round 5 – 148th pick overall (acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade for tight end Vance McDonald)

Round 5 – 165th pick overall

Round 7 – 220th pick overall (acquired from the New York Giants in a trade of cornerback Ross Cockrell)

Round 7 – 246th pick overall

The NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

Below is a complete list of the 2018 NFL Draft order, Round-By-Round per league release:

ROUND ROUND PICK # OVERALL PICK # TEAM 1 1 1 Cleveland 1 2 2 New York Giants 1 3 3 Indianapolis 1 4 4 Cleveland from Houston 1 5 5 Denver 1 6 6 New York Jets 1 7 7 Tampa Bay 1 8 8 Chicago 1 9 9 San Francisco 1 10 10 Oakland 1 11 11 Miami 1 12 12 Cincinnati 1 13 13 Washington 1 14 14 Green Bay 1 15 15 Arizona 1 16 16 Baltimore 1 17 17 Los Angeles Chargers 1 18 18 Seattle 1 19 19 Dallas 1 20 20 Detroit 1 21 21 Buffalo 1 22 22 Buffalo from Kansas City 1 23 23 Los Angeles Rams 1 24 24 Carolina 1 25 25 Tennessee 1 26 26 Atlanta 1 27 27 New Orleans 1 28 28 Pittsburgh 1 29 29 Jacksonville 1 30 30 Minnesota 1 31 31 New England 1 32 32 Philadelphia 2 1 33 Cleveland 2 2 34 New York Giants 2 3 35 Cleveland from Houston 2 4 36 Indianapolis 2 5 37 New York Jets 2 6 38 Tampa Bay 2 7 39 Chicago 2 8 40 Denver 2 9 41 Oakland 2 10 42 Miami 2 11 43 New England from San Francisco 2 12 44 Washington 2 13 45 Green Bay 2 14 46 Cincinnati 2 15 47 Arizona 2 16 48 Los Angeles Chargers 2 17 49 New York Jets from Seattle 2 18 50 Dallas 2 19 51 Detroit 2 20 52 Baltimore 2 21 53 Buffalo 2 22 54 Kansas City 2 23 55 Carolina 2 24 56 Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams 2 25 57 Tennessee 2 26 58 Atlanta 2 27 59 San Francisco from New Orleans 2 28 60 Pittsburgh 2 29 61 Jacksonville 2 30 62 Minnesota 2 31 63 New England 2 32 64 Cleveland from Philadelphia 3 1 65 Cleveland 3 2 66 New York Giants 3 3 67 Indianapolis 3 4 68 Houston 3 5 69 Tampa Bay 3 6 70 San Francisco from Chicago 3 7 71 Denver 3 8 72 New York Jets 3 9 73 Miami 3 10 74 San Francisco 3 11 75 Oakland 3 12 76 Green Bay 3 13 77 Cincinnati 3 14 78 Washington 3 15 79 Arizona 3 16 80 Houston from Seattle 3 17 81 Dallas 3 18 82 Detroit 3 19 83 Baltimore 3 20 84 Los Angeles Chargers 3 21 85 Carolina from Buffalo 3 22 86 Kansas City 3 23 87 Los Angeles Rams 3 24 88 Carolina 3 25 89 Tennessee 3 26 90 Atlanta 3 27 91 New Orleans 3 28 92 Pittsburgh 3 29 93 Jacksonville 3 30 94 Minnesota 3 31 95 New England 3 32 96 Buffalo from Philadelphia 3 33 97 Arizona (Compensatory Selection) 3 34 98 Houston (Compensatory Selection) 3 35 99 Denver (Compensatory Selection) 3 36 100 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection) 4 1 101 Cleveland 4 2 102 New York Giants 4 3 103 Houston 4 4 104 Indianapolis 4 5 105 Chicago 4 6 106 Denver 4 7 107 New York Jets 4 8 108 Tampa Bay 4 9 109 Denver from San Francisco 4 10 110 Oakland 4 11 111 Miami 4 12 112 Cincinnati 4 13 113 Washington 4 14 114 Green Bay 4 15 115 Chicago from Arizona 4 16 116 Dallas 4 17 117 Detroit 4 18 118 Baltimore 4 19 119 Los Angeles Chargers 4 20 120 Seattle 4 21 121 Buffalo 4 22 122 Kansas City 4 23 123 Cleveland from Carolina 4 24 124 Los Angeles Rams 4 25 125 Tennessee 4 26 126 Atlanta 4 27 127 New Orleans 4 28 128 San Francisco from Pittsburgh 4 29 129 Jacksonville 4 30 130 Philadelphia from Minnesota 4 31 131 Miami from New England through Philadelphia 4 32 132 Philadelphia 4 33 133 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection) 4 34 134 Arizona (Compensatory Selection) 4 35 135 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) 4 36 136 New England (Compensatory Selection) 4 37 137 Dallas (Compensatory Selection) 5 1 138 Cleveland 5 2 139 New York Giants 5 3 140 Indianapolis 5 4 141 Seattle from Houston 5 5 142 Denver 5 6 143 San Francisco from New York Jets 5 7 144 Tampa Bay 5 8 145 Chicago 5 9 146 Seattle from Oakland 5 10 147 New Orleans from Miami 5 11 148 Pittsburgh from San Francisco 5 12 149 Washington 5 13 150 Green Bay 5 14 151 Cincinnati 5 15 152 Arizona 5 16 153 Detroit 5 17 154 Baltimore 5 18 155 Los Angeles Chargers 5 19 156 Philadelphia from Seattle 5 20 157 New York Jets from Dallas 5 21 158 Buffalo 5 22 159 Cleveland from Kansas City 5 23 160 Los Angeles Rams 5 24 161 Carolina 5 25 162 Tennessee 5 26 163 Denver from Atlanta 5 27 164 New Orleans 5 28 165 Pittsburgh 5 29 166 Buffalo from Jacksonville 5 30 167 Minnesota 5 31 168 Seattle from New England 5 32 169 Philadelphia 5 33 170 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection) 5 34 171 Dallas (Compensatory Selection) 5 35 172 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection) 5 36 173 Dallas (Compensatory Selection) 5 37 174 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection) 6 1 175 Cleveland 6 2 176 New York Giants 6 3 177 Houston 6 4 178 Indianapolis 6 5 179 New York Jets 6 6 180 Tampa Bay 6 7 181 Chicago 6 8 182 Denver 6 9 183 Miami 6 10 184 San Francisco 6 11 185 Oakland 6 12 186 Green Bay 6 13 187 Cincinnati 6 14 188 Washington 6 15 189 New Orleans from Arizona 6 16 190 Baltimore 6 17 191 Los Angeles Chargers 6 18 192 Oakland from Seattle 6 19 193 Dallas 6 20 194 Los Angeles Rams from Detroit 6 21 195 Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo 6 22 196 Kansas City 6 23 197 Carolina 6 24 198 Los Angeles Rams 6 25 199 Tennessee 6 26 200 Atlanta 6 27 201 New Orleans 6 28 202 Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh 6 29 203 Jacksonville 6 30 204 Minnesota 6 31 205 New England 6 32 206 Philadelphia 6 33 207 Green Bay (Compensatory Selection) 6 34 208 Dallas (Compensatory Selection) 6 35 209 Kansas City (Compensatory Selection) 6 36 210 Oakland (Compensatory Selection) 6 37 211 Houston (Compensatory Selection) 6 38 212 Oakland (Compensatory Selection) 6 39 213 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection) 6 40 214 Houston (Compensatory Selection) 6 41 215 Baltimore (Compensatory Selection) 6 42 216 Oakland (Compensatory Selection) 6 43 217 Oakland (Compensatory Selection) 6 44 218 Minnesota (Compensatory Selection) 7 1 219 Cleveland 7 2 220 Pittsburgh from New York Giants 7 3 221 Indianapolis 7 4 222 Houston 7 5 223 Miami from Tampa Bay 7 6 224 Chicago 7 7 225 Denver 7 8 226 Seattle from New York Jets 7 9 227 San Francisco 7 10 228 Oakland 7 11 229 Miami 7 12 230 Jacksonville from Cincinnati 7 13 231 Washington 7 14 232 Green Bay 7 15 233 Kansas City from Arizona 7 16 234 Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo 7 17 235 New York Jets from Seattle 7 18 236 Dallas 7 19 237 Detroit 7 20 238 Baltimore 7 21 239 Green Bay from Buffalo 7 22 240 San Francisco from Kansas City 7 23 241 Washington from Los Angeles Rams 7 24 242 Carolina 7 25 243 Kansas City from Tennessee 7 26 244 Atlanta 7 27 245 New Orleans 7 28 246 Pittsburgh 7 29 247 Jacksonville 7 30 248 Seattle from Minnesota 7 31 249 Cincinnati from New England 7 32 250 Seattle from Philadelphia through Seattle and New England 7 33 251 Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection) 7 34 252 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection) 7 35 253 Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection) 7 36 254 Arizona (Compensatory Selection) 7 37 255 Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection) 7 38 256 Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)