    Steelers 2018 NFL Draft Slots Now Official

    By Dave Bryan March 6, 2018 at 09:59 am

    The 2018 NFL Draft order has now been released following a Friday coin flip at the annual scouting combine and the Pittsburgh Steelers seven overall picks are as follows:

    Round 1 – 28th pick overall
    Round 2 – 60th pick overall
    Round 3 – 92nd pick overall
    Round 5 – 148th pick overall (acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade for tight end Vance McDonald)
    Round 5 – 165th pick overall
    Round 7 – 220th pick overall (acquired from the New York Giants in a trade of cornerback Ross Cockrell)
    Round 7 – 246th pick overall

    The NFL Draft will be held on April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

    Below is a complete list of the 2018 NFL Draft order, Round-By-Round per league release:

    ROUNDROUND PICK #OVERALL PICK #TEAM
    111Cleveland
    122New York Giants
    133Indianapolis
    144Cleveland from Houston
    155Denver
    166New York Jets
    177Tampa Bay
    188Chicago
    199San Francisco
    11010Oakland
    11111Miami
    11212Cincinnati
    11313Washington
    11414Green Bay
    11515Arizona
    11616Baltimore
    11717Los Angeles Chargers
    11818Seattle
    11919Dallas
    12020Detroit
    12121Buffalo
    12222Buffalo from Kansas City
    12323Los Angeles Rams
    12424Carolina
    12525Tennessee
    12626Atlanta
    12727New Orleans
    12828Pittsburgh
    12929Jacksonville
    13030Minnesota
    13131New England
    13232Philadelphia
    2133Cleveland
    2234New York Giants
    2335Cleveland from Houston
    2436Indianapolis
    2537New York Jets
    2638Tampa Bay
    2739Chicago
    2840Denver
    2941Oakland
    21042Miami
    21143New England from San Francisco
    21244Washington
    21345Green Bay
    21446Cincinnati
    21547Arizona
    21648Los Angeles Chargers
    21749New York Jets from Seattle
    21850Dallas
    21951Detroit
    22052Baltimore
    22153Buffalo
    22254Kansas City
    22355Carolina
    22456Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams
    22557Tennessee
    22658Atlanta
    22759San Francisco from New Orleans
    22860Pittsburgh
    22961Jacksonville
    23062Minnesota
    23163New England
    23264Cleveland from Philadelphia
    3165Cleveland
    3266New York Giants
    3367Indianapolis
    3468Houston
    3569Tampa Bay
    3670San Francisco from Chicago
    3771Denver
    3872New York Jets
    3973Miami
    31074San Francisco
    31175Oakland
    31276Green Bay
    31377Cincinnati
    31478Washington
    31579Arizona
    31680Houston from Seattle
    31781Dallas
    31882Detroit
    31983Baltimore
    32084Los Angeles Chargers
    32185Carolina from Buffalo
    32286Kansas City
    32387Los Angeles Rams
    32488Carolina
    32589Tennessee
    32690Atlanta
    32791New Orleans
    32892Pittsburgh
    32993Jacksonville
    33094Minnesota
    33195New England
    33296Buffalo from Philadelphia
    33397Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
    33498Houston (Compensatory Selection)
    33599Denver (Compensatory Selection)
    336100Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
    41101Cleveland
    42102New York Giants
    43103Houston
    44104Indianapolis
    45105Chicago
    46106Denver
    47107New York Jets
    48108Tampa Bay
    49109Denver from San Francisco
    410110Oakland
    411111Miami
    412112Cincinnati
    413113Washington
    414114Green Bay
    415115Chicago from Arizona
    416116Dallas
    417117Detroit
    418118Baltimore
    419119Los Angeles Chargers
    420120Seattle
    421121Buffalo
    422122Kansas City
    423123Cleveland from Carolina
    424124Los Angeles Rams
    425125Tennessee
    426126Atlanta
    427127New Orleans
    428128San Francisco from Pittsburgh
    429129Jacksonville
    430130Philadelphia from Minnesota
    431131Miami from New England through Philadelphia
    432132Philadelphia
    433133Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
    434134Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
    435135New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
    436136New England (Compensatory Selection)
    437137Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
    51138Cleveland
    52139New York Giants
    53140Indianapolis
    54141Seattle from Houston
    55142Denver
    56143San Francisco from New York Jets
    57144Tampa Bay
    58145Chicago
    59146Seattle from Oakland
    510147New Orleans from Miami
    511148Pittsburgh from San Francisco
    512149Washington
    513150Green Bay
    514151Cincinnati
    515152Arizona
    516153Detroit
    517154Baltimore
    518155Los Angeles Chargers
    519156Philadelphia from Seattle
    520157New York Jets from Dallas
    521158Buffalo
    522159Cleveland from Kansas City
    523160Los Angeles Rams
    524161Carolina
    525162Tennessee
    526163Denver from Atlanta
    527164New Orleans
    528165Pittsburgh
    529166Buffalo from Jacksonville
    530167Minnesota
    531168Seattle from New England
    532169Philadelphia
    533170Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
    534171Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
    535172Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
    536173Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
    537174Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
    61175Cleveland
    62176New York Giants
    63177Houston
    64178Indianapolis
    65179New York Jets
    66180Tampa Bay
    67181Chicago
    68182Denver
    69183Miami
    610184San Francisco
    611185Oakland
    612186Green Bay
    613187Cincinnati
    614188Washington
    615189New Orleans from Arizona
    616190Baltimore
    617191Los Angeles Chargers
    618192Oakland from Seattle
    619193Dallas
    620194Los Angeles Rams from Detroit
    621195Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo
    622196Kansas City
    623197Carolina
    624198Los Angeles Rams
    625199Tennessee
    626200Atlanta
    627201New Orleans
    628202Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh
    629203Jacksonville
    630204Minnesota
    631205New England
    632206Philadelphia
    633207Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
    634208Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
    635209Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)
    636210Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
    637211Houston (Compensatory Selection)
    638212Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
    639213Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
    640214Houston (Compensatory Selection)
    641215Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
    642216Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
    643217Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
    644218Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
    71219Cleveland
    72220Pittsburgh from New York Giants
    73221Indianapolis
    74222Houston
    75223Miami from Tampa Bay
    76224Chicago
    77225Denver
    78226Seattle from New York Jets
    79227San Francisco
    710228Oakland
    711229Miami
    712230Jacksonville from Cincinnati
    713231Washington
    714232Green Bay
    715233Kansas City from Arizona
    716234Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo
    717235New York Jets from Seattle
    718236Dallas
    719237Detroit
    720238Baltimore
    721239Green Bay from Buffalo
    722240San Francisco from Kansas City
    723241Washington from Los Angeles Rams
    724242Carolina
    725243Kansas City from Tennessee
    726244Atlanta
    727245New Orleans
    728246Pittsburgh
    729247Jacksonville
    730248Seattle from Minnesota
    731249Cincinnati from New England
    732250Seattle from Philadelphia through Seattle and New England
    733251Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
    734252Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
    735253Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
    736254Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
    737255Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)
    738256Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)

