Steelers 2018 Pre Draft Visit Tracker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started to compile a list of pre-draft visits in preparation for the 2018 NFL Draft. We’ll keep track on each reported player in this article and add dates of their visit when that information becomes public.

NFL teams are allowed to host 30 non-local prospects prior to the draft and below is a running list of players who have either confirmed they have visits scheduled, or have already visited. The Steelers usually draft at least 3-4 names from this list of 30 so it’s a useful tool in predicting who the team will select.

Last season, the team took two players from their visit list: QB Josh Dobbs and OLB Keion Adams. James Conner counted as a local visit but he was brought in, too. Check out the full list of last year’s visits here.

If we miss anyone, let us know in the comments below.

LAST UPDATED: 3/22/17

Reported Visits

WR Quadree Henderson – Pittsburgh (local)

DE Curtis Cothran – Penn State

S Justin Reid – Stanford

Pro Day Dinners

Joshua Frazier/NT Alabama

Jessie Bates/FS Wake Forest

James Washington/WR Oklahoma State

Tre Flowers/S Oklahoma State