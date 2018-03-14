Steelers 2018 Salary Cap Update – Start Of New League Year

The start of 2018 NFL league year has arrived and we seemingly now know all of the transactions the Pittsburgh Steelers made leading up to Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST. With these key items known, we can now take a look at where the Steelers currently are in relation to the league’s salary cap and what awaits them the remainder of the offseason.

As you can see in the table below, I have the Steelers currently $7,774,766 under the salary cap as of right now. Be warned, however, that that number is far from official. In fact, if you calculate the recent restructure and roster cuts into the Wednesday NFLPA salary cap number for the Steelers, it comes out to them being $7,697,215 under the cap. In short, I have a $77,551 difference and have yet to find it in my work at the time of this post so please forgive me. I am, however, thrilled that I’m that close.

The numbers below do include the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell, and the recent restricted tenders issued to kicker Chris Boswell and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo. All four contract restructures that have been reported this offseason are also included. With there currently being some uncertainly about whether or not wide receiver Martavis Bryant qualifies for the Proven Performance Escalator in 2018 I mentioned several weeks ago, I chose not to increase his salary. On that same topic, the contract numbers for tight end Jesse James do reflect the PPE for 2018.

The salary cap table below also includes the $4,040,611 rollover of 2017’s left over salary cap space in addition to the $246,991 cap credit the Steelers received on the NFLPA daily report at the beginning of this month. Also, please remember that the offseason salary cap works on the Rule of 51.

Now, just because the Steelers are currently roughly $7.7 million under the salary cap doesn’t mean they still don’t have quite a bit of work ahead of them this offseason. For starters, they’re going to need to account for roughly nearly $5.5 million in future charges down the road that will encompass offseason workout bonuses, a possible injury benefit claim, a 52nd and 53rd roster player, a 10-man practice squad and roster displacement of their 2018 draft class once signed. Additionally, the Steelers will likely want to have at least $3 million in salary cap space available to them come the start of the regular season in order to make in-season moves. On my rough estimates alone, that’s an additional $8.5 million in salary cap space that’s needed which is nearly one million more than they have available right now. Don’t worry abiout all of that right now, however, as that’s down the road and all fluid.

The Steelers obviously have enough salary cap space currently to sign a few free agents if they so choose and that of course depends on the contracts issued and the roster displacement that would follow. It will also be interesting to see if any more restructures wind up getting reported in the coming days and if a player such as safety J.J. Wilcox agreed to cut his salary in order to stay with the team. For now, however, we must go with what we know has been reported. If anything else happened in the last few days it will surface soon on the NFLPA daily report.

The Steelers can also potentially create some salary cap space for 2018 should they ultimately be able to work out long-term contract extensions with Bell and Boswell. How much room can be created depends on the structure of each contract. The deadline to sign Bell to a new contract is July 16 while Boswell’s deadline is essentially Week 1 of the 2018 regular season being as the Steelers generally don’t do contract extensions in-season.

UNOFFICIAL STEELERS 2018 SALARY CAP UPDATE – 3/14/18 UNDER CONTRACT PLAYER BASE SALARY CAP CHARGE Ben Roethlisberger $12,000,000 $23,200,000 Le’Veon Bell $14,544,000 $14,544,000 Cameron Heyward $9,000,000 $12,456,250 Joe Haden $9,000,000 $11,916,666 Maurkice Pouncey $7,000,000 $10,551,000 Ryan Shazier $8,718,000 $8,718,000 Antonio Brown $915,000 $7,955,000 Marcus Gilbert $4,050,000 $7,358,500 David DeCastro $790,000 $5,687,500 Stephon Tuitt $790,000 $5,432,000 Vance McDonald $3,700,000 $4,318,750 Alejandro Villanueva $705,000 $4,095,000 J.J. Wilcox $3,125,000 $3,800,000 Tyson Alualu $3,000,000 $3,625,000 Ramon Foster $2,675,000 $3,591,668 Bud Dupree $1,692,585 $2,934,364 Chris Boswell $2,914,000 $2,914,000 Artie Burns $1,321,908 $2,615,723 Vince Williams $2,000,000 $2,500,000 Landry Jones $1,900,000 $2,200,000 T.J. Watt $885,855 $2,104,275 Jesse James $1,907,000 $1,959,228 Anthony Chickillo $1,907,000 $1,907,000 Jordan Berry $1,907,000 $1,907,000 Coty Sensabaugh $1,400,000 $1,612,500 Roosevelt Nix $1,000,000 $1,437,500 Darrius Heyward-Bey $1,200,000 $1,333,334 Sean Davis $821,542 $1,114,627 JuJu Smith-Schuster $655,717 $953,586 Javon Hargrave $691,000 $864,314 Cameron Sutton $587,400 $771,432 Jerald Hawkins $630,000 $762,622 James Conner $555,000 $731,572 Leterrius Walton $705,000 $734,232 L.J. Fort $705,000 $705,000 Martavis Bryant $705,000 $705,000 Joshua Dobbs $555,000 $694,781 Tyler Matakevich $630,000 $645,763 B.J. Finney $630,000 $630,000 Dashaun Phillips $630,000 $630,000 Kameron Canaday $630,000 $630,000 Xavier Grimble $630,000 $630,000 Brian Allen $555,000 $612,547 Jordan Dangerfield $555,000 $555,000 Matt Feiler $555,000 $555,000 Mike Hilton $555,000 $555,000 Keion Adams $480,000 $496,507 Antonio Crawford $480,000 $480,000 Casey Sayles $480,000 $480,000 Darnell Leslie $480,000 $480,000 Farrington Huguenin $480,000 $480,000 Jake McGee $480,000 $480,000 James Summers $480,000 $480,000 Justin Thomas $480,000 $480,000 Keith Kelsey $480,000 $480,000 Lavon Hooks $480,000 $480,000 Malik Golden $480,000 $480,000 Marcus Tucker $480,000 $480,000 Matt Galambos $480,000 $480,000 Matt Wile $480,000 $480,000 Tevin Jones $480,000 $480,000 Trey Griffey $480,000 $480,000 PROJECTED TOTAL UNDER CONTRACT $119,708,007 $173,851,241 DEAD MONEY PLAYER CAP CHARGE Mike Mitchell $3,135,418 William Gay $633,334 Robert Golden $416,668 Senquez Golson $292,462 James Harrison $250,000 Sammie Coates $157,879 David Johnson $117,500 Colin Holba $96,996 Francis Kallon $8,000 Ethan Cooper $6,667 Keith Kelsey $6,667 Rushel Shell $5,000 Nelson Adams $3,334 Terrish Webb $3,334 Scott Orndoff $3,334 Christian Brown $2,334 Matt Galambos $1,334 Phazahn Odom $1,334 PROJECTED TOTAL DEAD MONEY $5,141,595 2017 CAP ROLLOVER $4,040,611 MARCH NFLPA CREDIT $246,991 RULE OF 51 TOTAL $173,712,836 2018 NFL SALARY CAP $177,200,000 OVER/UNDER CAP UNDER $7,774,766

2018 Steelers Transaction Recap

03/14/2018 – Released S Mike Mitchell, CB William Gay and S Robert Golden.

03/13/2018 – Original-round restricted tender placed on OLB Anthony Chickillo.

03/13/2018 – Second-round restricted tender placed on K Chris Boswell.

03/13/2018 – Restructured contract of T Alejandro Villanueva.

03/07/2018 – Restructured contract of WR Antonio Brown.

03/06/2018 – Franchise tag placed on RB Le’Veon Bell

02/10/2018 – Restructured contracts of DE Stephon Tuitt and G David DeCastro.

02/10/2018 – Signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a new four-year deal.

02/09/2018 – Signed OL B.J. Finney to a one-year contract extension.

02/01/2018 – Signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract extension.

01/31/2018 – Signed OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract extension.

01/29/2018 – Signed WR Trey Griffey, WR Tevin Jones and RB James Summers to Reserve/Future contracts.

01/19/2018 – Signed S Malik Golden, LB Darnell Leslie and P Matt Wile to Reserve/Future contracts.

01/18/2018 – Signed DE Casey Sayles to Reserve/Future contract.

01/16/2018 – Signed CB Mike Hilton to a one-year contract extension.

01/16/2018 – Signed DE Lavon Hooks, LB Keith Kelsey, WR Justin Thomas and WR Marcus Tucker to Reserve/Future contracts.

01/15/2018 – Signed S Jordan Dangerfield, LB Matt Galambos, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, CB Dashaun Phillips to Reserve/Future contracts.

01/15/2018 – Signed TE Xavier Grimble and LS Kameron Canaday to one-year contract extensions.

