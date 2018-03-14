Hot Topics

    Steelers 2018 Salary Cap Update – Start Of New League Year

    By Dave Bryan March 14, 2018 at 07:10 pm

    The start of 2018 NFL league year has arrived and we seemingly now know all of the transactions the Pittsburgh Steelers made leading up to Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST. With these key items known, we can now take a look at where the Steelers currently are in relation to the league’s salary cap and what awaits them the remainder of the offseason.

    As you can see in the table below, I have the Steelers currently $7,774,766 under the salary cap as of right now. Be warned, however, that that number is far from official. In fact, if you calculate the recent restructure and roster cuts into the Wednesday NFLPA salary cap number for the Steelers, it comes out to them being $7,697,215 under the cap. In short, I have a $77,551 difference and have yet to find it in my work at the time of this post so please forgive me. I am, however, thrilled that I’m that close.

    The numbers below do include the franchise tag on running back Le’Veon Bell, and the recent restricted tenders issued to kicker Chris Boswell and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo. All four contract restructures that have been reported this offseason are also included. With there currently being some uncertainly about whether or not wide receiver Martavis Bryant qualifies for the Proven Performance Escalator in 2018 I mentioned several weeks ago, I chose not to increase his salary. On that same topic, the contract numbers for tight end Jesse James do reflect the PPE for 2018.

    The salary cap table below also includes the $4,040,611 rollover of 2017’s left over salary cap space in addition to the $246,991 cap credit the Steelers received on the NFLPA daily report at the beginning of this month. Also, please remember that the offseason salary cap works on the Rule of 51.

    Now, just because the Steelers are currently roughly $7.7 million under the salary cap doesn’t mean they still don’t have quite a bit of work ahead of them this offseason. For starters, they’re going to need to account for roughly nearly $5.5 million in future charges down the road that will encompass offseason workout bonuses, a possible injury benefit claim, a 52nd and 53rd roster player, a 10-man practice squad and roster displacement of their 2018 draft class once signed. Additionally, the Steelers will likely want to have at least $3 million in salary cap space available to them come the start of the regular season in order to make in-season moves. On my rough estimates alone, that’s an additional $8.5 million in salary cap space that’s needed which is nearly one million more than they have available right now. Don’t worry abiout all of that right now, however, as that’s down the road and all fluid.

    The Steelers obviously have enough salary cap space currently to sign a few free agents if they so choose and that of course depends on the contracts issued and the roster displacement that would follow. It will also be interesting to see if any more restructures wind up getting reported in the coming days and if a player such as safety J.J. Wilcox agreed to cut his salary in order to stay with the team. For now, however, we must go with what we know has been reported. If anything else happened in the last few days it will surface soon on the NFLPA daily report.

    The Steelers can also potentially create some salary cap space for 2018 should they ultimately be able to work out long-term contract extensions with Bell and Boswell. How much room can be created depends on the structure of each contract. The deadline to sign Bell to a new contract is July 16 while Boswell’s deadline is essentially Week 1 of the 2018 regular season being as the Steelers generally don’t do contract extensions in-season.

    UNOFFICIAL STEELERS 2018 SALARY CAP UPDATE – 3/14/18
    UNDER CONTRACT
    PLAYERBASE SALARYCAP CHARGE
    Ben Roethlisberger$12,000,000$23,200,000
    Le’Veon Bell$14,544,000$14,544,000
    Cameron Heyward$9,000,000$12,456,250
    Joe Haden$9,000,000$11,916,666
    Maurkice Pouncey$7,000,000$10,551,000
    Ryan Shazier$8,718,000$8,718,000
    Antonio Brown$915,000$7,955,000
    Marcus Gilbert$4,050,000$7,358,500
    David DeCastro$790,000$5,687,500
    Stephon Tuitt$790,000$5,432,000
    Vance McDonald$3,700,000$4,318,750
    Alejandro Villanueva$705,000$4,095,000
    J.J. Wilcox$3,125,000$3,800,000
    Tyson Alualu$3,000,000$3,625,000
    Ramon Foster$2,675,000$3,591,668
    Bud Dupree$1,692,585$2,934,364
    Chris Boswell$2,914,000$2,914,000
    Artie Burns$1,321,908$2,615,723
    Vince Williams$2,000,000$2,500,000
    Landry Jones$1,900,000$2,200,000
    T.J. Watt$885,855$2,104,275
    Jesse James$1,907,000$1,959,228
    Anthony Chickillo$1,907,000$1,907,000
    Jordan Berry$1,907,000$1,907,000
    Coty Sensabaugh$1,400,000$1,612,500
    Roosevelt Nix$1,000,000$1,437,500
    Darrius Heyward-Bey$1,200,000$1,333,334
    Sean Davis$821,542$1,114,627
    JuJu Smith-Schuster$655,717$953,586
    Javon Hargrave$691,000$864,314
    Cameron Sutton$587,400$771,432
    Jerald Hawkins$630,000$762,622
    James Conner$555,000$731,572
    Leterrius Walton$705,000$734,232
    L.J. Fort$705,000$705,000
    Martavis Bryant$705,000$705,000
    Joshua Dobbs$555,000$694,781
    Tyler Matakevich$630,000$645,763
    B.J. Finney$630,000$630,000
    Dashaun Phillips$630,000$630,000
    Kameron Canaday$630,000$630,000
    Xavier Grimble$630,000$630,000
    Brian Allen$555,000$612,547
    Jordan Dangerfield$555,000$555,000
    Matt Feiler$555,000$555,000
    Mike Hilton$555,000$555,000
    Keion Adams$480,000$496,507
    Antonio Crawford$480,000$480,000
    Casey Sayles$480,000$480,000
    Darnell Leslie$480,000$480,000
    Farrington Huguenin$480,000$480,000
    Jake McGee$480,000$480,000
    James Summers$480,000$480,000
    Justin Thomas$480,000$480,000
    Keith Kelsey$480,000$480,000
    Lavon Hooks$480,000$480,000
    Malik Golden$480,000$480,000
    Marcus Tucker$480,000$480,000
    Matt Galambos$480,000$480,000
    Matt Wile$480,000$480,000
    Tevin Jones$480,000$480,000
    Trey Griffey$480,000$480,000
    PROJECTED TOTAL UNDER CONTRACT$119,708,007$173,851,241
    DEAD MONEY
    PLAYER CAP CHARGE
    Mike Mitchell$3,135,418
    William Gay$633,334
    Robert Golden$416,668
    Senquez Golson$292,462
    James Harrison$250,000
    Sammie Coates$157,879
    David Johnson$117,500
    Colin Holba$96,996
    Francis Kallon$8,000
    Ethan Cooper$6,667
    Keith Kelsey$6,667
    Rushel Shell$5,000
    Nelson Adams$3,334
    Terrish Webb$3,334
    Scott Orndoff$3,334
    Christian Brown$2,334
    Matt Galambos$1,334
    Phazahn Odom$1,334
    PROJECTED TOTAL DEAD MONEY $5,141,595
    2017 CAP ROLLOVER $4,040,611
    MARCH NFLPA CREDIT $246,991
    RULE OF 51 TOTAL $173,712,836
    2018 NFL SALARY CAP $177,200,000
    OVER/UNDER CAPUNDER$7,774,766

    2018 Steelers Transaction Recap
    03/14/2018 – Released S Mike Mitchell, CB William Gay and S Robert Golden.
    03/13/2018 – Original-round restricted tender placed on OLB Anthony Chickillo.
    03/13/2018 – Second-round restricted tender placed on K Chris Boswell.
    03/13/2018 – Restructured contract of T Alejandro Villanueva.
    03/07/2018 – Restructured contract of WR Antonio Brown.
    03/06/2018 – Franchise tag placed on RB Le’Veon Bell
    02/10/2018 – Restructured contracts of DE Stephon Tuitt and G David DeCastro.
    02/10/2018 – Signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a new four-year deal.
    02/09/2018 – Signed OL B.J. Finney to a one-year contract extension.
    02/01/2018 – Signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract extension.
    01/31/2018 – Signed OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract extension.
    01/29/2018 – Signed WR Trey Griffey, WR Tevin Jones and RB James Summers to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/19/2018 – Signed S Malik Golden, LB Darnell Leslie and P Matt Wile to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/18/2018 – Signed DE Casey Sayles to Reserve/Future contract.
    01/16/2018 – Signed CB Mike Hilton to a one-year contract extension.
    01/16/2018 – Signed DE Lavon Hooks, LB Keith Kelsey, WR Justin Thomas and WR Marcus Tucker to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/15/2018 – Signed S Jordan Dangerfield, LB Matt Galambos, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, CB Dashaun Phillips to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/15/2018 – Signed TE Xavier Grimble and LS Kameron Canaday to one-year contract extensions.

    So numbers and projected amounts for this salary cap update were acquired from overthecap.com, the NFLPA and former NFL agent Joel Corry. All three are great salary cap data resources.

