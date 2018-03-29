Steelers’ Colbert, Tomlin, Fichtner All Present For Louisville Pro Day

Recently, it was made known that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin would be at this year’s Louisville pro day to watch quarterback Lamar Jackson go through the paces. That pro day is happening on Thursday and we can now pass along the news that not only is Tomlin there, but Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner as well, according to Andrew Groover of the NFL Network.

31 teams @UofLFootball Pro Day including Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Steelers OC Randy Fichtner, Titans GM Jon Robinson, Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio and Chargers OC Ken Whisenhunt. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 29, 2018

Jackson, who won the Heisman Trophy following the 2016 season, threw for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns in his three seasons at Louisville. He completed 57% of his passes during that span while throwing 27 interceptions. Additionally, the ultra-mobile quarterback rushed for 4,132 yards and another 50 touchdowns during his college career.

At this year’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, Jackson reportedly measured in at 6022, 216-pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. He did not do anything but throw at the combine so it is likely he’ll participate in the other athletic testing he chose to skip in Indianapolis during his Thursday pro day.

Many draft analysts have Jackson as either their fifth or sixth rated quarterback in this year’s class and either right ahead of or right behind Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, another quarterback whose pro day Colbert, Tomlin and Fichtner all attended a few weeks ago. Both Colbert and Tomlin have said all offseason that the Steelers could be open to selecting yet another quarterback in the early rounds this year depending on how the draft ultimately breaks.

Louisville had five former players at this year’s scouting combine as cornerback Jaire Alexander, tackle Geron Christian, and edge rusher James Hearns and Trevon Young all joined Jackson in Indianapolis. Alexander is perceived to be one of the top-rated cornerbacks in this year’s draft class.