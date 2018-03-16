Texans Claim Former Steelers WR Sammie Coates Off Waivers From Browns

Wide receiver Sammie Coates has already found a new home and it’s with the Houston Texans.

Coates, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, was claimed by the Texans on Friday, according to a few online reports. By claiming Coates, the Texans now have him under contract through the 2018 season at a salary of $705,000. Coates is also scheduled to earn a $25,000 workout bonus this offseason.

Coates was waived by the Browns after playing just one season for them. The former third-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers caught just 6 passes for 70 yards in the 12 games that he played in with the Browns. He played just less than 100 total offensive snaps in 2017, but did play 34.7% of all special teams snaps.

Coates was traded by the Steelers along with a seventh-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland’s sixth-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft just prior to the start of the 2017 regular season.

It will now be interesting to see if Coates can ultimately make the Texans 53-man roster later this year.