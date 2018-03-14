The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Trust The Process

The free agency period has started, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are predictably still in the starting blocks. They have rejiggered several contracts, most recently, Alejandro Villanueva’s to create some cap space. Dave Bryan covered this on Wednesday in Steelers Depot:

We have also received reports that Mike Mitchell and William Gay are being released. Until they are signed by another team or retire; I am keeping them on my 90-player roster for now just in case they accept a lower offer from the Steelers. Same for the players who did not receive a tender including Fitz Toussaint, Greg Ducre and Eli Rogers.

One player that I’ve reluctantly had to scratch off the roster is Chris Hubbard. Not a surprise; it was predicted long ago that he would be “pulling an armored car up to the bank” during free agency. It’s been reported that the Cleveland Browns are signing Mother Hubbard to a 5-year deal worth $37.5 million:

My mind knew he was gone but my heart was hoping the Steelers would figure out a way to keep him. But, as Chris said, “Trust the process.” He did; and it paid off for him.

Trust the process — Chris Hubbard (@C_Hubbard74) March 12, 2018

Although a back-up, Hubbard is the type of player that provides the quality depth needed to push for a championship. His position flexibility was a huge plus. He ably started at tackle during Marcus Gilbert’s injury and then suspension. He would come in as a tackle eligible receiver or even at center like the last regular season game when he had to replace an injured B.J. Finney versus, ironically, Cleveland. I don’t think that either Finney, Jerald Hawkins or Matt Feiler have the versatility of Hubbard but some combination of these three will be the next men up.

In four seasons; Hubbard played in 40 regular season games- 31 in the past two seasons including 14 starts. He also played in six playoff games. Hubbard peaks at # 358 on the current average Steelers fan’s all-time Steelers list. Not shabby; I wish him the best (except against the Black & Gold).

As a tribute to Chris “Mother” Hubbard; I give you Ace Hood giving us, Trust the Process.