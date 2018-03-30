The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Rule Changes, Bell Paint Job, Draft Prospects & More

Season 8, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in again for David Todd and we get right to the recent NFL changes that were passed this past week at the league meetings in Florida. We talk specifically about the new catch rule as well as the lowering of the helmet rule.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert had an interesting interview with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk this past week and it included him talking a little about the team potentially drafting another quarterback this year and if the quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might get a contract extension this offseason. I put my tin foil hat on and try to parse a few things that Colbert said to see if Alex thinks drafting a quarterback early this year is remotely possible.

We discuss where we both are currently at in trying to determine which player the Steelers might draft in the first-round this year. We talk some about news related to one of this year’s top inside linebacker prospects and if a few top safeties might really be second-round talents.

Is 2018 the best shot the Steelers have at winning a Super Bowl the next few years? Alex brings that topic to the table.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is back in the news again this week thanks to a social media comment, so we cover that topic briefly. We also take several listener questions that came in on the Twitter machine Friday morning.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

