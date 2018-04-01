DeAngelo Williams Defends Le’Veon Bell Contract Demands

Call it one running back looking out for another, or a former teammate sticking up for Le’Veon Bell, but DeAngelo Williams took to Twitter to defend Bell and his contract asks. Williams had a long conversation with fans, believing it’s fair for Bell to ask what he’s asking for, reportedly up to $17 million per season.

That conversation actually sorta started when Williams responded to one of Dave Bryan’s tweets.

No clue what would you do with it and keep in mind taxes and agent fees and the cost of your lifestyle and family too https://t.co/WUqOArXmgy — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 29, 2018

And it took off from there. Williams pointed out, fairly, if I can interject, that just because the running back market is underpaid right now (and it is), doesn’t mean Bell should have to continue that trend.

Thank you for understanding that at some point someone has to raise the underpaid to the paid https://t.co/Ib8olLfw1p — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 29, 2018

A couple more tweets from D-Will.

Just for the record Kirk cousins got paid and Blake bortles got paid and players a lot of fan bases haven’t known got paid but when @LeVeonBell wants 17mil it’s he’s being greedy or he’s at the wrong position🤯🤦🏽‍♂️ — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 29, 2018

He thinks Bell will get paid, either by Pittsburgh or someone else, and the Steelers are waiting out a reason to not pay him at such a high level.

The Steelers know what they are doing but as long as bell stays healthy he will get paid they want a drop off or an injury so they have a reason to pay him less and get him for cheap https://t.co/EMk2MdADqC — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 29, 2018

11million vs 8million that lasean McCoy is making so u telling me bell is 3 million dollars better than him?👀or is he 9million dollars better than him with him never leaving the field and keeping Ben out of trouble in the passing game🤫🤫 https://t.co/VkIBbjd80h — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 29, 2018

And as Bell did in a Q&A a month ago, pointed to the contracts of Adrian Peterson and Chris Johnson before the market crashed.

Still not enough look at ap deal when he signed for the 100million dollar deal https://t.co/tlZF1ZGOkp — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 29, 2018

Obviously, Bell has taken plenty of just criticism here and all over the Inter-webz the past few days. Some of that is self-imposed, especially after his lame “I’m the villain” tweet that opened old wounds all over.

But it’s fair to show the other side, from another NFL player, who can empathize with Bell’s position. Yes, Bell is asking for a lot of money but had the running back scale gone the way of every other position, his current demands wouldn’t seem outlandish. He has the right to ask for whatever he wants (and of course, the Steelers have the right to reject it) and he’s playing a position that essentially gets only one shot at a long-term deal.

It’s important to at least present the opposing point of view and to hear it from a former NFL player, who also went through contract negotiations and had to pay some serious taxes (Williams estimated it between 32 and 47%, depending on the year). It’s fine to be upset with Bell but this is a conversation to keep in mind.