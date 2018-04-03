Steelers Lose $619,200 In Salary Cap Space Due To Offseason Workout Bonus Placeholder

If you follow the NFLPA salary cap data report, you may have noticed that the Pittsburgh Steelers lost $619,200 in salary cap space on Tuesday as they went from $3,166,080 down to $2,546,880 in available space. This recent deduction was the annual place holder charge for offseason workout bonus charges.

The league charged all 32 teams $619,200 and that figure is determined by multiplying 80 players by $215 per day and then by 36, the number of organized team activity sessions. This place holder remains on the books until the actual workout bonus amounts for each team are calculated.

This charge on Tuesday was expected to take place.

The Steelers currently have 66 players under contract per the NFLPA report and that number does not include running back Stevan Ridley, who reportedly just came to terms on a one-year contract with the Steelers.

Per the NFL CBA:

Section 3. Payment: Each player shall receive at least the following amounts per day for any workouts or classroom instruction in which he participates pursuant to a Club's voluntary offseason workout program, provided the player fulfills the Club's reasonable offseason workout requirements: $155 (2011–12 League Years), $175 (2013–14 League Years), $195 (2015–16 League Years), $215 (2017–18 League Years), and $235 (2019–20 League Years), respectively.