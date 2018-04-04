Steelers Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin Present At LSU Pro Day

The 2018 pro day schedule is winding down this week and the last major one is currently taking place at LSU. Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin are reportedly on hand for the event, according to Ashley Liotus of NBC 33 and FOX 44 and Andrew Groover of the NFL Network.

Hey Pittsburgh – Coach Tomlin is @ LSU Pro Day scoping out some prospects. pic.twitter.com/IydUTgasvl — Ashley Liotus (@AshleyLiotus) April 4, 2018

LSU’s Pro Day always draws a big crowd and today in no exception: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert, Redskins team president Bruce Allen, Panthers GM Marty Hurney and Lions HC Matt Patricia all in attendance. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) April 4, 2018

LSU had a total of 10 former players at this year’s NFL scouting combine and that list includes running back Derrius Guice, edge rusher Arden Key, wide receiver D.J. Chark, cornerback Donte Jackson, center Will Clapp, guard K.J. Malone, tackle Toby Weathersby, cornerback Kevin Toliver, running back Darrel Williams, and quarterback Danny Etling. Of that group of players, Guice, Key, Chark and Jackson are all currently expected to be selected in the early rounds of this year’s draft.

Guice, who was reportedly scheduled to have dinner with members of the Steelers organization prior to Wednesday’s pro day, rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns in his three seasons at LSU. He measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 5104, 224-pounds and ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.49-seconds while in Indianapolis. The running back, who is expected to be a first or second-round draft pick this year, also caught 32 passes for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns during his college career.

Chark, who measured in at the scouting combine at 6027, 199-pounds, is another player the Steelers could potentially draft this year. In his final two seasons at LSU he caught 66 passes for 1,340 yards and 6 touchdowns. He ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.34-seconds while in Indianapolis for the scouting combine in addition to registering a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10’9″ broad jump.

As for Key, who has some character concerns heading into this year’s draft, he measured in at the scouting combine at 6047, 238-pounds. In his three seasons at LSU he recorded 129 total tackles of which 24.5 resulted in lost yardage, He also had 20 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 4 passes defensed during his college career.

Jackson, the other top-rated former LSU player in this year’s draft class, he measured in at the scouting combine at 5104, 178-pounds and ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.32-seconds. In his three seasons at LSU Jackson registered 110 total tackles, 4 interceptions and a forced fumble in addition to 19 total passes defensed.