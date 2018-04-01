Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, April 1, 2018

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read or view. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”

Shot #1 – How about this 2009 stat from Pro Football Focus? The top three safeties that season when it came to yards allowed after the catch were all from the AFC North. Now former Steelers safety Ryan Clark was second that season and if you want to see the entire top-10 rankings base on that stat, they are below.

Shot #2 – Speaking of former Steelers, look what guard Alan Faneca recently thought about the latest admission from Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Terrell Suggs that he wanted to kill former Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward back when he played. I doubt we’ll ever see Steelers-Ravens games in the future that can compare to those back when Ward, Faneca and Clark all played.

HahahahshahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaYou know you’ve done a good job when it’s been that long and you still got ‘em fired up @mvp86hinesward https://t.co/biH99lpwy4 via @ProFootballTalk — Alan Faneca (@afan66) March 30, 2018

Shot #3 – Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster recently needed the help of a paparazzi photographer in order to get into a Beverly Hills restaurant. Smith-Schuster’s sweatpants he was wearing didn’t pass the eating establishment’s dress code so he ultimately paid to swap pants with a photographer. In exchange for his jeans, the photographer got Smith-Schuster’s sweatpants and $100. It appears as thought Smith-Schuster was happy with the deal once inside as the young wide receiver was able to indulge in the restaurant’s great butter cake, per his Instagram account.

Shot #4 – If you cant get enough of Smith-Schuster, he recently did a 10 minute segment on his Youtube channel in which he answered several questions from his fans.

Shot #5 – Are you interested in learning more about the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class? If so, I think you’ll enjoy this free 2018 Contextualized Quarterbacking report from Benjamin Solak that features a large amount of charting data on the top 13 quarterback prospects in the 2018 draft class.

Shot #6 – Speaking of this year’s quarterback class, Jason Whitlock and Reggie Bush from Fox Sports 1 both really think Lamar Jackson out of Louisville would be a great fit with the Steelers and they both recently attempted to explain why during a recent episode of Speak for Yourself. In case you missed it this past week, Jackson reportedly scored a 13 on his Wonderlic test and chose not to run the 40-yard-dash again at his pro day this past week.

“[Lamar Jackson] is the perfect fit for Pittsburgh… Mike Tomlin might be the right young coach who can relate to this kid… Big Ben is the perfect guy to be the big brother to him.” — @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/QZI2KGfG1V — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 30, 2018

Shot #7 – Teresa Varley of steelers.com recently posted a great interview she had with former wide receiver Plaxico Burress. The Steelers former first-round draft pick gives quite a few candid answers concerning his career both in Pittsburgh and away from it.