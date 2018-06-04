Browns Adding Mychal Kendricks To Deep LB Group

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base was all atwitter when the Philadelphia Eagles released Mychal Kendricks, a player at the inside linebacker position that many coveted as an established starter that was generally known to be at least on the trading block, if he was not going to be released outright.

It was last week that he began taking visits with other teams, and we were told that he would make his decision by the end of the week. It took him a bit longer than that, but he chose to spurn the Minnesota Vikings, his brother’s team, in favor of the Cleveland Browns, going literally from first—the Super Bowl champions—to last—the only team that didn’t win a game.

Jordan Schultz reported the news early in the day, but Kendricks later disputed that a deal was done. Later on Sunday, Schultz reported the details that the linebacker had agreed to terms with the Browns on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $3.5 million.

Unsurprisingly, the Yahoo! reporter also wrote that he is coming in to start right away, but the interesting thing is that the Browns already have a comfort level at the linebacker position, which includes Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, both of whom recently signed long-term contracts. Their other linebacker, Joe Schobert, actually went to the Pro Bowl last season as an alternate.

It is worth noting that Collins is coming off a torn MCL. He also missed time last season with a concussion, combined only playing in six games. The Browns gave him a four-year extension worth $50 million last January after trading for him with the New England Patriots.

As for Kendricks, the release should not be a surprise at all. He knew that as well as anybody. In fact, he asked the team to pursue a trade for him during the 2016 season, though of course nothing came to fruition.

One thing is clear, and that is that the Browns are continuing to add talent to their roster. I think it would be fair to say that, at least on paper, their 53-man roster is shaping up to be the best that they have had in years.