Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s second game of 2017 against South Alabama in which he completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns in that 44-7 win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against South Alabama, he was 1-of-6 for 30 yards and no touchdowns and one was dropped in the end zone. Of Rudolph’s 38 total pass attempts against South Alabama, three were dropped in total while one other one was thrown away to avoid a sack. Additionally, one registered attempt was actually a pitch forward to start a reverse.

4 of Rudolph’s 38 pass attempts against South Alabama included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen and all four were caught. Those 4 completions resulted in 17 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against South Alabama, he was 5-of-10 with eight attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 5 of his third down completions moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against South Alabama, Rudolph was 2-of-4 passing for 7 yards and a touchdown.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 14:22 0-0 2 7 OKST 28 I 0 J.Washington DWR 40 0 Y 4 Deep shot right sideline good coverage
1 14:10 0-0 3 7 OKST 28 I 0 D.Stoner SWR 9 0 Y 5 Throw to crosser good coverage
1 11:12 0-0 2 8 OKST 31 C 9 J.Hill SIR -1 10 Y Y 4 Dump-off to RB nice YAC
1 10:56 0-0 1 10 OKST 40 C 3 J.McCleskey SM -2 5 Y 4 Quick WR screen to left
1 9:31 0-0 1 10 USA 48 C 13 C.Lacy SIL 7 6 Y 4 Quick slant left side
1 8:44 0-0 2 7 USA 32 C 10 C.Lacy SWL 8 2 Y Y 4 Curl route left side
1 7:44 0-0 3 2 USA 14 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 17 0 Y 4 Fade to EZ dropped
1 5:46 3-0 2 8 OKST 34 C 66 J.Washington SIR 14 52 Y Y 5 Post TD off play-action
1 3:44 10-0 2 10 OKST 27 C 9 T.Johnson SIR 10 -1 Y Y 4 Comeback to right from far hash
1 2:41 10-0 1 10 OKST 39 C 13 T.Johnson SIR 0 13 Y Y 4 WR screen to right
1 2:22 10-0 1 10 USA 48 C 14 T.Johnson SIR 13 1 Y Y 4 Quick slant to right
1 1:53 10-0 1 10 USA 34 C 30 J.Washington DWR 29 1 Y 4 Deep bucket pass right sideline
1 1:45 10-0 1 G USA 4 C 4 M.Ateman SM 12 0 Y Y 5 Post TD pass off play-action
2 14:37 17-0 2 3 OKST 16 I 0 T.Johnson DWR 32 0 Y 4 Deep open overthrow right
2 14:31 17-0 3 3 OKST 16 C 3 J.McCleskey SWR 3 0 Y 5 Out route for 1st
2 14:08 17-0 1 10 OKST 19 C 7 T.Johnson SWR 7 0 Y 3 Quick out right
2 13:59 17-0 2 3 OKST 26 I 0 C.Lacy SIL 14 0 Y Y 4 In-breaking route dropped
2 13:48 17-0 3 3 OKST 26 C 13 J.McCleskey SIL 12 1 Y 3 Crossing route nice throw
2 13:22 17-0 1 10 OKST 39 C 14 J.Hill SM 5 9 Y 4 RB dump-off MOF
2 11:53 17-0 3 6 USA 43 C 11 J.Hill SWR 5 6 Y 5 Evaded rush to find RB right side
2 10:25 17-0 3 8 USA 30 C 11 D.Stoner SIL 11 0 Y 4 Underneath crosser
2 10:10 17-0 1 10 USA 19 C 3 M.Ateman SWL -1 4 Y 4 Quick WR screen left side
2 9:04 17-0 3 10 USA 19 I 0 J.Hill SM 3 0 Y 5 High RB screen MOF in traffic
2 1:02 17-0 2 9 OKST 21 C 15 C.Lacy SWL 12 3 Y Y 4 Out route left side
2 0:55 17-0 1 10 OKST 36 C 16 C.Lacy SIL 15 1 Y Y 4 In-breaking dig route
2 0:44 17-0 1 10 USA 48 C 12 J.Hill SIL 2 10 Y Y 4 RB dump-off MOF
2 0:36 17-0 1 10 USA 36 I 0 J.McCleskey DIL 33 0 Y 6 Overthrew open TD seem
2 0:31 17-0 2 10 USA 36 I 0 Nobody SWR 11 0 Y Y 5 Threw away right side
2 0:24 17-0 3 10 USA 36 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 14 0 Y 5 Under-thew left side against pressure
3 12:14 20-0 1 10 USA 43 C 14 M.Ateman SWL 12 2 Y 5 Out route left side
3 11:45 20-0 2 3 USA 22 C 2 J.McCleskey SM -3 5 Y 4 Reverse started with pitch forward
3 11:35 20-0 3 1 USA 20 C 20 M.Ateman SIL 13 7 Y Y 4 Easy slant TD off play-action
3 9:16 27-0 2 8 OKST 39 C 13 D.Stoner SM 12 1 Y Y 4 In-breaking route
3 8:07 27-0 1 10 USA 20 C 10 M.Ateman SIL 8 2 Y 4 Little high on slant but caught
3 6:02 34-0 1 10 OKST 15 I 0 T.Johnson SM 9 0 Y Y 4 Bounced and behind slant throw
3 5:45 34-0 1 10 OKST 46 I 0 C.Lacy SIL 13 0 Y Y 4 Post dropped
3 5:37 34-0 2 10 OKST 46 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 14 0 Y 4 Caught out of bounds left sideline
3 5:27 34-0 3 10 OKST 46 I 0 D.Stoner DIL 18 0 Y 6 Low throw after avoided rush

