Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s second game of 2017 against South Alabama in which he completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns in that 44-7 win.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against South Alabama, he was 1-of-6 for 30 yards and no touchdowns and one was dropped in the end zone. Of Rudolph’s 38 total pass attempts against South Alabama, three were dropped in total while one other one was thrown away to avoid a sack. Additionally, one registered attempt was actually a pitch forward to start a reverse.

4 of Rudolph’s 38 pass attempts against South Alabama included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen and all four were caught. Those 4 completions resulted in 17 yards being gained.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against South Alabama, he was 5-of-10 with eight attempts being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 5 of his third down completions moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against South Alabama, Rudolph was 2-of-4 passing for 7 yards and a touchdown.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

