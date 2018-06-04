Steelers Sign TE Ryan Malleck, T Bryce Harris; Place T Jerald Hawkins, TE Jake McGee On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Monday that included two players being signed and two others being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Signed on Monday were tackle Bryce Harris and tight end Ryan Malleck. To make room for both players on the team’s 90 man roster, tackle Jerald Hawkins and tight end Jake McGee were both placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

Alex Kozora has already brought you up to speed on Harris. As for Malleck, his name should sound familiar as he’s been with the Steelers previously.

Malleck, who played his college football at Virginia Tech, originally entered the NFL in 2016 with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He signed with the Steelers in February 2017 as a free agent but was released that May. He has since been a member of the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans and spent time on both team’s practice squad in 2017.

In three years with the Hokies, Malleck caught 62 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 21 passes and averaged nearly 14 yards per reception as a senior.

As for Hawkins and McGee both being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Monday, those moves were expected. Both players suffered season-ending injuries during an OTA practice last week. Both players have since had surgery to repair their injuries. Hawkins suffered a torn quad while McGee tore his Achilles.